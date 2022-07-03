What time is the F1 race at Silverstone (Great Britain) today and how to watch it

Load the audio player

After a hectic qualifying at the 2022 Formula 1 British Grand Prix, the drivers are preparing to hit the track again for the tenth race of the season at the Silverstone circuit. The traffic lights will go out on Sunday, July 3 at a somewhat different time than we are used to in Europe, although returning in the afternoon, while in Latin America they will get up early again.

Day : today Sunday July 3, 2022

The highest category of motorsports disputes the 73rd edition of the British Grand Prix, an appointment that will be key for the future of the rest of the course because many teams have introduced important improvement packages and that, if they do not work, they may consider throwing the towel and focus on 2023.

Be that as it may, the race will begin in the Spanish afternoon, from 4:00 p.m.one hour more than the local time of Silverstone, while the fans who live in Latin America will have to get up early on Sunday, since in Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Ecuador and Peru it will start at 9:00 a.m.in Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile and Paraguay it will be at 10:00 a.m.and in Argentina and Uruguay it will start at 11:00 a.m..

The test on the track that gave birth to the category back in 1950, will host the drivers for 52 laps, and the one who completes said distance in the shortest possible time will become the winner, succeeding Lewis Hamilton, who won in the last edition after a controversial clash with Max Verstappen in Copse.

Where to watch the 2022 British GP F1 race in Spain : The British appointment can be seen on DAZN F1, with a preview that will start two hours before, that is, on Sunday, July 3 at 2:00 p.m., and the race itself will start at 4:00 p.m.

As has happened throughout the 2022 Formula 1 season, the test can only be seen in DAZN F1or in Movistar+with the same broadcast and commentators, thanks to the agreement between both companies.

countries Channels Costa Rica Guatemala Nicaragua STAR Action/ESPN Colombia Peru Ecuador Panama STAR Action/ESPN Mexico FOX Sports Mexico Venezuela bolivia Paraguay STAR Action/ESPN Chili STAR Action/FOX Sports Argentina Uruguay STAR Action/ESPN

What time is the post, with the best of the 2022 British Grand Prix race : via DAZN on its platform, and on dial 58 of Movistar+ (DAZN F1), on Sunday, July 3 at around 5:30 p.m. (when the test ends).

The post-race of the British Grand Prix 2022 Formula 1 can be enjoyed through DAZN F1which will have Naomi de Miguel as presenter and the usual trio of commentators formed by Pedro de la Rosa, Antonio Lobato and Toni Cuquerella.

However, on our website, Motorsport.com, you will be able to follow all the live news of what is happening at the 2022 Formula 1 British Grand Prix, with news, chronicles, results, accidents, images and much more. You can also download the application, available on both iOS and Android, in the banner below.

