What are the best Tom Cruise movies to watch after Top Gun

It was 1986 and the young and cheeky Tom Cruise played Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a naval aviator aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise in the film top gun. With her pilot uniform and her smile, she melted the heart of the beautiful flight instructor. Charlotte “Charly” Blackwoodplayed by Kelly McGillis, and that of many people watching as well.

“Maverick” and his friend, Lieutenant Nick “Goose” Bradshaw, were sent to the prestigious Navy Combat Weapons School at Naval Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California. The recruits simply call her “Top Gun.”

If you haven’t seen that classic action, drama and love movie yet, you can’t miss it. Also unforgettable were the songs “Take my breath away” by Berlin and “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins, which were part of the soundtrack.

Tom Cruise: The 10 Best Movies To Watch After Top Gun

1) Top Gun: Maverick (2022). The sequel, just released in theaters, features Maverick 36 years later, as an instructor at the famed pilot school. However, he will have to face something more dangerous than the new group of recruits. He must find an illegal uranium site as soon as possible, which an enemy wants to activate in three weeks.

Tom Cruise arrived at the premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick” by helicopter (Photo: Robyn Beck / AFP).

two) rain man (1988). This work that moves one to tears shows the relationship between two brothers, played by Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffmann. The film won four Oscars (film, director and actor Hoffmann).

3) the color of money (1986). Martin Scorsese’s film pits the pool player Vincent Lauria played by Cruise against Eddie Felson, the character of the iconic Paul Newman, who ultimately won an Oscar thanks to this performance.

4) Mission Impossible. You have to see the complete saga, which already has seven action-packed adventures since 1996 (that first one was directed by Brian De Palma). Based on the successful television series, they show the adventures of secret agent Ethan Hunt, who has no limits when it comes to taking risks. The Tom Cruise flesh and blood neither, since he interprets all the dangerous scenes.

5) Cocktail (1988). Brian Flanagan is a bartender in the blockbuster movie that made him a Hollywood star for good. He shared a bill with Elizabeth Shue while mixing cocktails to the music of The Beach Boys.

6) interview with the vampire (1994). Despite criticism even from author Anne Rice, who didn’t want him in the gothic movie, Tom dazzled as the dark Lestat opposite Brad Pitt. The cast was completed with Kirsten Dunst, Antonio Banderas and Christian Slater to achieve a success that no one imagined.

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise were the protagonists of “Interview with the Vampire”. (Photo: File)

7) born on the 4th of july (1989). In Oliver Stone’s film he is a Vietnam veteran in a wheelchair, forgotten by his country, for which he was nominated for an Oscar for best actor and won the first Golden Globe.

8) Jerry Maguire (nineteen ninety six). Cameron Crowne’s romantic comedy offered him a completely different role: that of an agent dedicated to the promotion of athletes.

9) The Firm (1993). Based on the bestselling novel by John Grisham and directed by Sidney Pollack, it follows a young lawyer recently graduated who is hired by a law firm where mysterious deaths occur.

10) Thunder days (1990). Between the tracks and the race cars, Tom Cruise met the beautiful Australian actress Nicole Kidmanwith whom he began a romance on the sets and secretly married on Christmas Eve of that same year.