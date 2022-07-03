Viggo Mortensen – Biography, Movies, Quotes, Videos

Viggo Mortensen is an American actor known for films such as the trilogy of The Lord of the rings, eastern promises either Alatriste.

About Viggo Mortensen

Viggo Peter Mortensen was born on October 20, 1958 in New York, United States

This actor became known for the movie starring Harrison Ford, Sole Witness back in 1985, playing one of the farmers. Later, he appeared in red tide (with Gene Hackman Y Denzel Washington; he directed her Tony Scott). She went out on a few like Portrait of a Lady (the one of Nicole Kidman) and in Lieutenant O’Neal and he even made a movie in Spain playing El Capitán Alatriste… but he became known to the general public for the trilogy of Peter Jackson on The Lord of the ringsin which he played Aragon.

By the way, he has acted in theater… in Madrid (how curious) in the play Purgatory.

Lately we have seen him in Crimes of the Future (2022)by David Cronenberg, with whom he had already worked on A history of violence Y eastern promisesa phenomenal film that we recommend.

we loved it in Green Book (2018) and has also directed Failing (2020).

Viggo Mortensen Quotes

Life is short and the older you get, the more you feel it. In fact, it is shorter.

One of the best advice I received was from a horse master. He told me to go slow to go fast. I think that applies to everything in life. We live as if there are not enough hours in the day, but if we do everything calmly and carefully, we will do it faster and with much less stress.

