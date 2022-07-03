two teams have already rejected it

CR7 has set a mandatory condition to remain at Manchester United: to buy players who make the squad competitive and able to win. Without it, it will go away. And for this he asked his agent to test the waters but so far he has not received the expected answers.

Cristiano Ronaldo has asked for the transfer to Manchester United. There is a reason behind his choice.

The signal that Cristiano Ronaldo sent to the Manchester United it was very clear: without the certainty of having a more competitive squad available, he will go away and for this reason he has sent his agent, Jorge Mendes, to test the waters.

At 37 – but his biological age counts for nothing compared to a physical condition that is still intact – he is convinced that he can remain at high levels for another two or three seasons. That’s why he doesn’t want to surrender to the size of a minor Cup, that Europa League that would see him at the starting line if he stayed at Old Trafford.

Is the tear irremediable? On the one hand, there is the club that does not intend to lose the player like this, nor to arrive at a tug-of-war as useless as it is exhausting. On the other hand, there is the five-time Golden Ball who presses (and asks for) investments such as to satisfy his desire to always win.

Rai announces Cristiano Ronaldo to Rome: “It will be a mega event with Totti”. But something is not right

Strengthen the squad or say goodbye: CR7 has set the conditions to stay another year as per contract.

It is not even enough that Erik ten Hag has put him at the top of the list of preferences, knowing that if you have a champion of his size you must (and can) make the most of it in any way.

Does CR7 have any agreements in place? No. For now, apart from a sort of exploratory mandate, it has only received a few “no, thanks but nothing’s done”. Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain said this, thanks to the identity card and the costs that remain very high.

Rome, Naples. The two Italian clubs have also ended up in the group of clubs that gravitate around the name of the Portuguese star – albeit at different times and for different reasons. Even in this, at the moment, indiscretions and market chatter aside, it cannot be said that there is an open runway, a hot runner, something that goes beyond mere interest.

Is it over between CR7 and United? It is not yet said, the Old Trafford club makes a wall in front of the attention of Chelsea towards the Lusitanian star.

United Wall. The Red Devils raised it when they learned that Ronaldo’s agent had an exchange with the new Chelsea owner. Todd Boehly. Seeing him at Stamford Bridge and then as an opponent is the last thing they want. But the player was clear: we need 6, even 7 reinforcements of a certain level. He otherwise he will go away. Yeah, but where? He still has a year of contract, many like him but nobody wants him (for now) and he can afford it in the current times.