Travis Barker tells of his pancreatitis caused by the removal of a polyp under endoscopy

Great news, finally, for Travis Barker: Blink-182 drummer, husband of Kourtney Kardashian, after an emergency hospitalization at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, has just announced that things are going very well. “I’m currently much better”he did know with a story on Instagram, explaining the reason for his illness.

“I went for an endoscopy on Monday feeling great, but after dinner I developed excruciating pain and was hospitalized”, Travis Barker wrote. “During the endoscopy I had a very small polyp removed in precisely a very sensitive area which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitisHe continued, thanking the hospital doctors for having treated him with an “intensive treatment”.

A rare case, but possible. As we read on the Humanitas website: “Acute pancreatitis (inflammation of the pancreas) is the most common and one of the most severe complications of ERCP, (ie endoscopic retrograde cholangio-pancreatography, ed.) “. «Probably – we read on the same portal – the causes of this pancreatitis can be many but, usually, the pancreatic reaction is mild, with a spontaneous resolution of a few days. However, the procedure may be associated with episodes of severe pancreatitis. The incidence of severe post-ERCP acute pancreatitis, also associated with complications, does not exceed 1% of cases, with a resort to surgery in 0.03% of cases for complications and with a mortality of 0.02% ». In short, Barker seems to have been one of the very few cases in the world with this severe complication that endangered his life.

“Our health is everything and sometimes we take it for granted” wrote his wife Kourtney Kardashian in a story, recounting a scary week and revealing that she herself underwent the same exam, a routine endoscopy.

In the same story he showed photos of the hospital, of a bedside table full of crosswords and books to pass the time next to Trevisalso to throw a jab at the paparazzi: photos passed off as recent are circulating on the Internet in which she appears around Los Angeles “rather than – as some portals have written – being next to her husband”. “They are photos taken weeks ago”, Kourtney points out, saying she is disgusted by “this way of monetizing on the nightmares of others.”

What matters is that Trevis Barker is now better. He will certainly need a period of convalescence, which he will spend with Kourtney and her Alabama daughter Luella, 16who in recent days, worried about her dad, asked fans to pray with her.

