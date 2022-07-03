Transfer market Rome, Cristiano Ronaldo has decided: where he will play

Cristiano Ronaldo sends a signal to the Giallorossi. The Portuguese would decide where to go in the event of a farewell to Manchester United.

Rome, center forward mission. It is not that the Giallorossi need a starter in attack: Abraham gives the right guarantees, but he cannot be eternal. In the sense that asking the former Chelsea to play every game is at least pretentious. He would gladly accept, but the season will be full of commitments: the team will return to play in the Europa League after the victory of the Conference (14 years after the last trophy)not to mention the championship and the Italian Cup.

There is no shortage of things to do, so there is only one password: reinforcements, possibly excellent because no one cares to disfigure or worse still to arrive with shortness of breath in the games that matter. Hence the need for a strong name: agree Matic, but someone who can throw it in there in front. There is Shomurodov, but the idea is to find the profile that can give solidity without too many pretensions and at the same time an important name that can make the square revel.

Transfer market Rome, cold shower for the Giallorossi: Cristiano Ronaldo has decided his future

The market hit you don’t expect: in Rome they can’t wait, remembering the glories of Batistuta, the Argentine was everything but a reserve, but the substance does not change. 33,000 subscribers, waiting for the free sale, should be pampered properly: a big purchase it takes. Precious, decisive, unexpected. There is time, but not too much. Intervals in which different names are made: Toni Kroos and Cristiano Ronaldo the most popular.

The Lusitanian seemed to be the man most credited with moving to Rome, also on the advice of his wife Georgina who loves the Roman shopping streets. Tradition, avant-garde, customs and society. For many it is a fantasy market, others hope so. Hope that, however, is destined to fade because some developments will not please the Giallorossi: Bayern Munich are looking for a forward who can replace Lewandowski in case of farewell.

It seemed made for the Pole at Barcelona, ​​but a deadlock in the negotiation has held back everything: it does not mean that it can end here. All the more reason the Bavarians do not want to be discovered: Cristiano Ronaldo it would seem to be the ideal profile. AS – Spanish newspaper – talks about the first polls: the German sirens have been activated and it is not certain that Ronaldo will not be able to respond.