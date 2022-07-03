Tom Cruise is partying, because this July 3, the protagonist of top gun turns 51. It is because of that, As part of his birthday, we share with you the history of couples that the actorincluding Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes.

Tom Cruise’s dating history: From Nicole Kidman to Katie Holmes

Melissa Gilbert

The couple were linked in the 1980s, but Gilbert later clarified that theirs was an innocent relationship. “I didn’t have sex with him. We kissed, but honestly, there was no sex. He was a good kisser, but you know, he was like a starving actor who was struggling and I was working. In fact, I bought the first set of dishes from him”he joked during a 2014 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Heather Locklear

Locklear recalled having a single date with Cruise after meeting him at an audition early in his career.

Rebecca DeMornay

The co-stars of Risky Business they started dating in 1983, but they broke up after about two years.

cher

the actress of Moonstruck and Cruise had an affair in 1985. The singer told Andy Cohen in 2013 that the actor was one of her five best lovers.

mimi rogers

One year after meeting Cruise and Rogers married in May 1987, but divorced three years later.

Nicole Kidman

The duo met while working together on Days of Thunder and married in 1990. They adopted children Isabella Jane, born 1992, and Connor Antony, born 1995, before theirbreak up in 2001.

Penelope Cruz

The co-stars of Vanilla Sky they were linked shortly after Cruise’s divorce from Kidman, making their red carpet debut in August 2001. Both denied that their affair was the cause of Cruise and Kidman’s split. They broke up in 2004.

Nazanin Boniadi

Cruise and the actress dated from November 2004 to January 2005. Several years later, an article in Vanity Fair claimed that Boniadi was selected by the Church of Scientology specifically for Cruise.

Katie Holmes

The couple, who began dating in 2005, welcomed a daughter in 2006 months before marrying in Italy. Holmes filed for divorce in 2012.

Hayley Atwell

While working together on Mission: Impossible 7 in 2020, rumors pointed out that the co-stars were in a relationship. According to OKAY! Magazine, the couple dated until September 2021. On the other hand, the Daily Mail reported that Tom and Hayley they briefly reconciled in early 2022 before splitting again last June.