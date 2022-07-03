Tom Cruise turns 60 and toasts the success of “Top Gun: Maverick”

Tom Cruise turns 60 this Sunday as one of the most influential people in the film industry Americanwith which the actor maintains a love-hate relationship while he walks his eternal youth endorsed with the success of “Top Gun: Maverick”, his latest release.

Cruise (Syracuse, New York 1962) enters the selective list of “young” 60-year-old Hollywood actors toasting to a collection of 1,006 million dollars in its first month since the premiere of this film worldwide, and with notable reviews, thus confirming his alias as a box office actor.

Like many other colleagues, Cruise started out serving breakfast and clearing tables, but at the age of 19 they gave him a small role in the movie “Endless Love” (1981) by Franco Zeffirelliin which the leading role was monopolized by the female star of the moment, Brooke Shields, with whom years later he had a confrontation as a result of the involvement of the actor with scientology.

Cruise He joined this church in 1990, considered a sect in several countries, years after leaving the Cincinnati Catholic seminary where he entered at the age of 14 with the intention of becoming a Franciscan monk.

It was “Risky Business” (1983) from Paul Brickman the film that allowed him to conquer the young female audience of the 80s. “The Color of Money”, by Martin Scorsese, together with the iconic and already mature Paul Newman and above all, “Top Gun” by Tony Scott, both from 1986, consolidated his fame and pigeonholed him in action movies.

In this type of role, it is worth mentioning the six times that he has played Ethan Hunt, the main character of the saga. “Mission Impossible”pending two other premieres scheduled for 2023 and 2024.

But he has gotten out of this role of action hero in titles like “Rainman” (1988) or “Eyes wide shut”Stanley Kubrick’s posthumous film (1999), “Born on the 4th of July” (1989), “Jerry Maguire” (1996) or “Magnolia” (1999).

The last three led the American to parade down the red carpet of the Oscars, but on all occasions he was denied the statuette.

Although he did achieve Golden Globe For them, on May 10, 2021, he returned these three awards in protest against the accusations of racism and sexism towards the association that grants them.

To these awards must be added the award People’s Choice as favorite movie actor in 1990 and 1994, and on the other side of the scale, two awards Razzie as worst actor for “Interview with the Vampire” (1994) and “The Mummy” (2017).

For various reasons, the actor and producer has also had a relationship with Spanish cinema. Fascinated by the work of Alejandro Amenábar, he produced his film “Los otros” (2001) sharing co-production with filmmaker José Luis Cuerda. His condition, that the main character be played by his then-wife, Australian actress Nicole Kidman.

rope reminded of Cruise in his memoirs and in different interviews his professionalism and seriousness with the work, but also his careful handling skills. That same year, 2001, she produced and performed with Penelope Cruz “Vanilla” Sky”, an adaptation of the script for “Abre los ojos” written by Amenábar himself and Mateo Gil.

From that shoot a romance arose between cruise and cross that would last until 2004. A year later, the actor declared his love for the also actress Katie Holmeswith which he had shot “Mission Impossible 3” and months later he married her. Previously, he had already shared marriage and divorce with actresses Mimi Rogers (1987-1990) and Kidman (1990-2001).

With 45 films released in his little more than four decades of profession, Tom Cruise He is the third richest actor in the world, according to the list of the forbes magazinewith a net worth of 570 million dollars in 2020. He is also one of the most influential and box office winners in the film industry of all time, and he adds and continues, pending future releases and projects.