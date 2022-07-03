Tom Cruise: This was the time he was injured recording Mission Impossible

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 03.07.2022 13:51:19





Although it probably doesn’t look like it, Tom Cruise is turning 60. The actor who is recognized for his successful action movies in which he performs dangerous maneuvers is celebrating his birthday this July 3.

Cruise is the reflection of years of work and persistence since since he turned 18 he began to distribute his resumes at Los Angeles agencies. He is currently one of the most famous actors in Hollywood.

The list of movies that Tom Cruise has starred in is too longbut without a doubt, the saga for which he will always be recognized is Mission Impossible, series of films in which he has starred six times.

From 1996 to 2018 Tom Cruise gave life to Ethan Hunt in his multiple feats, the surprise is that the 60-year-old actor does not like to use stunt doubles and prefers to do the scenes on his own.

Although performing this type of scene adds many points to him as an actor, it could also bring him a big problem such as a serious accident. Something like this happened in 2018 while he was recording Mission Impossible: Fallout.

During the sixth installment of the Mission Impossible series, Tom Cruise misjudged a jump he had to take from one building to another. This stunt ended up colliding squarely with the concrete.

The accident cost the actor a broken ankleHowever, the accident could have ended with a blow to the head or worse. In the video you can see how Tom gets up and does not support the weight on his foot.

jksc