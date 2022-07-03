Tom Cruise: This is the strange reason why the actor does not see his daughter Suri

Tom Cruise He is without a doubt one of the most beloved and valued actors in the Hollywood industry who has managed to leave his mark with his characters and romantic stories.. In addition to the fact that today he is the heartthrob par excellence, after the success of the film “Top Gun: Maverick”, which has managed to collect more than a billion dollars around the world at the box office.

Nevertheless, Few are the details that are known about his personal life, where there is a chapter that has been little talked about and that is his fatherhood, so in TiempoX We will address the reasons why the actor from “Inglourious Basterds”, “Top Gun” and “Born on the 4th of July” does not live with his only daughter, Suri, who turned 16 last April.

Suri is the daughter he had with actress Katie Holmes. He was born on April 18, 2006 and since her birth she has monopolized the spotlight and more so now that she is quite a teenager and is quite influenced by the good taste of her mother, who has taken responsibility for her since the divorce.

Katie Holmes single-handedly raised her daughter Suri

It must be remembered that in 2006 the couple married in Italy and unfortunately their fairy tale ended in 2012. Katie Holmes filed for divorce alleging irreconcilable differences, as well as custody of the little girl and although the reasons for their separation are not very clear, it is speculated that this was due to the excessive obsession that Tom Cruise showed for Scientology, religion that the actor professes for a long time.

The actor agreed to sign an agreement in which the actress could not talk about him, or the religion he professes with the media, In addition to not showing himself as a couple during the five years after the signing of the agreement, which also led him to move away from his daughter.

Sources close to the former couple pointed out that the “Top Gun” actor cannot see Suri because after the divorce Holmes completely distanced her from Scientology and everything that has to do with this cult whose bad practices have already been denounced by other actors such as Leah Remini.