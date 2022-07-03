Tom Cruise is caught at Adele concert in London with his new girlfriend

Tom Cruise seems to be living a great stage of his life after succeeding with the movie “Top Gun”.

The Hollywood actor made his first public appearance in five years by going to a concert by Adele in Hyde Park in London this Friday, July 1.

Just days before his 60th birthday, Cruise He was caught on camera smiling, having a good time with a woman who has not yet been identified.

Tom is said to have ended his last relationship a month ago, which was with his “Mission: Impossible” set-mate, actress Hayley Atwell. According to reports, the two had been in a relationship for more than a year, as they were seen together last year at Wimbledon, although neither confirmed nor denied the rumors of a romance.

The couple would have met during the filming of the latest “Mission Impossible” movie, where they recorded scenes together at the end of 2020.

This was Tom’s first public relationship since his controversial divorce from Katie Holmes ten years ago. The actor has been criticized on several occasions for his great commitment to the Church of Scientology.

Here you can see the photos of the actor.

recommended video

Jacky Bracamontes boasts one more achievement in the lives of her daughters