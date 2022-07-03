Tom Cruise in “Mission Impossible 7″: image hanging from moving plane scares his fans | Cinema and series

The action sagaMission Impossible” is one of the most celebrated by fans of the explosive genre, although the release of the seventh installment has taken longer than expected due to the pandemic. For this reason, the fandom was counting down the days to see more news about it and their request has been fulfilled.

Through his official Twitter account, the director of the film, Christopher McQuarrie, shared a new advance, in which the protagonist performs a very risky maneuver. The publication was shared on the occasion of the actor’s 60th birthday and it did not take long to go viral.

Dangerous stunt by Tom Cruise. Photo: Christopher McQuarrie/Twitter

As we can see in the photo, Ethan Hunt comes out of the cockpit of a World War II biplane. He then hangs onto the wing as he plummets, then does a barrel roll.

It should be noted that this is not the only stunt that the actor performs without using a stunt double. In an earlier leak from the shoot, he is seen riding a motorcycle off the edge of a cliff and parachuting down.

Tom Cruise jumping off a motorcycle at full speed. Photo: Grosby Group

What is it about?

At the moment there is no official synopsis for “Mission: Impossible 7”, but now that Solomon Lane is dead, it is anticipated that a new antagonist will put the IMF and Ethan Hunt in trouble. As if this were not enough, this enemy would be part of the dangerous Syndicate, a fearsome terrorist organization.