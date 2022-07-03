Tom Cruise flies high on his 60th birthday

Since its premiere, on May 26, Top Gun: Maverick It flies very high and has surpassed the mythical barrier of one billion dollars in collections worldwide, according to the figures accumulated up to the last weekend. Without a doubt, one of the best news that Tom Cruise has been able to receive, who turns 60 today, Sunday, July 3.

But days before his anniversary, when the box office figures were known, the actor posted a thank you tweet: “”To all the films released, to all the studios and to all the exhibitors: congratulations. To the public: thank you for venturing out and allowing us to be entertained. See you in the cinema”



Tom Cruise pilots the plane himself and performs the aerobatics in ‘Top Gun: Mavrick’, his latest premiere GTRES

Top Gun 2 has been quite an early birthday present for Tom Cruise for several reasons: because it is the highest-grossing film of his four-decade career (until now the record was Mission: Impossible 6 with 791 million dollars, released in 2018); because of his good eye since he faced the production company Paramount, which after several delays due to the pandemic thought to release it in streaming, but the actor defended that he made films to be shown in theaters; and it has also been a great gift to see that he maintains his star status, that he also performs most of the risk scenes in his films.



Top Gun: idols of the air, the first, released in 1986 Vanguard Archive

Top Gun: Air Idols , in 1986, was the first blockbuster for dyslexic and former Franciscan monk Tom Cruise (Syracuse, New York). He was 24 years old, and before that he had already participated in hits like Endless Love (1981), by Franco Zeffirelli, risky business (1983), rebels (1983) by Francis Fod Coppola with Patrick Swayze, Matt Dillon, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estévez or Diane Lane, and the color of money (1986) with Paul Newman and directed by Martin Scorsese.



Tom Cruise in one of the most iconic scenes of ‘Mission: Impossible’ Vanguard Archive

His charisma in front of the cameras and attractive smile have been a claim for all kinds of directors, apart from those mentioned, he has also shot with Stanley Kubrick, Steven Spielberg, Brian de Palma, Rob Reiner, Sidney Pollack, Oliver Stone, Tony Scott or Barry Levinson.



Tom Cruise in ‘Born on the 4th of July’, which earned him his first Oscar nomination Universal Pictures

And in his filmography there is a diversity of genres: from the successful series Mission Impossible, which has the seventh and eighth premiere pending, interview with the vampire, rain man , Eyes wide shut , Minor report , Collateral , some good men , The last Samurai , The War of the Worlds, The Cover, Days of Thunder either Valkyrie . Not forgetting his three Oscar nominations: born on the 4th of july (1989), Jerry Maguire (1996) and Magnolia (1999).



Tom Cruise starred in ‘Interview with the Vampire’ alongside Brad Pitt, Antonio Banderas, Kirsten Dunst and Christian Slater Vanguard Archive

If anything has marked Tom Cruise’s personal life, it has been Scientology, to which he was introduced by Mimi Rogers, his first wife (1987-1990). His obsession with this religion, of which he is a leading member, seems to have been the cause of the end of his later marriages. With Nicole Kidman he was married from 1990 to 2001 and adopted two children: Isabella (1992) and Connor (1995). They shot two movies together: Thunder days Y Eyes wide shut.



Nicole Kidman and Tom Criuise, in 1996 Sydney, with their two adopted children, Isabella and Connor Getty Images

He met Katie Holmes while casting her for Mission: Impossible 3. He made his love for her public by jumping on a couch on the Ophra Winfrey show, and he asked her to marry him at the Eiffel Tower. She then passed through the Scientologist altar, in 2006, in a castle near Rome, months after her daughter Suri was born. They divorced in 2012.



Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, his third wife, with their daughter Suri in their arms Vanguard Archive

Between both marriages, Cruise dated Penélope Cruz, with whom he had filmed Vanilla Sky . There was talk of montage, rather than a true relationship, since it has always been rumored about the actor’s alleged homosexuality. Melissa Gilbert, Heather Lockear, Rebecca de Mornay and Cher have also been partners of his.



Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell, his last partner and with whom he just broke up Adam Davy – PA Images / Getty

Now he is 60 years old, it seems that he is single after confirming two weeks ago his second break with actress Hayley Atwell, whom he met in Mission: Impossible 7 .





