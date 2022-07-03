Tom Cruise congratulated Checo Pérez’s father and the memes stood out

The actor Tom Cruise celebrated 60 years of life as a luxury guest at the British Grand Prixa career in which he crossed paths with various personalities, among which stood out in Mexico that of Antonio Perez Garibayfather of Checo Pérez.

Already a Formula 1 celebrity, especially after his great celebration for Sergio’s third place at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, Toño Pérez appeared with the protagonist of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ at the award ceremony, which gave away a picture to frame.

In the shots that he shared on television, he is seen Cruise patting Toño on the backwhile Checo celebrated the second place he achieved at Silverstone, although he was not the only father of an F1 driver in the shot.

on your right side Anthony Hamilton, Lewis’s father, appearedseven-time world champion and who suffered an impressive pass by Checo in the final laps.

Memes of Toño Pérez with Tom Cruise

As expected, the meeting was used on social networks to create some memes, since Cruise’s resemblance to Checo is remarkable.

