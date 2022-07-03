Tom Cruise celebrates his 60th birthday hanging from a plane for Mission: Impossible 7

Yes, even if it doesn’t seem like it Tom Cruise celebrates his 60th birthday today and he does it in stylee, not only because he has once again shown that he is one of the few great stars still left in Hollywood, thanks to the box office success of Top Gun: Maverick, but also because he once again boasts of how well he is at doing his own scenes of action.

Well, to celebrate his six decades, four of which he has dedicated entirely to cinema, the Discussing Film Twitter has published a photo of Cruise doing one of his stunts from Mission Impossible 7, in which the actor can be seen literally hanging from a red World War II plane.

For this 'Mission Impossible 7' stunt, Tom Cruise slips out of the cockpit of a WWII biplane, dangles himself off the wing as the plane does a nosedive and then performs a barrel roll. He also rides a motorcycle off the edge of a cliff and parachutes off in the upcoming film.

“For this stunt from Mission Impossible 7, Tom Cruise climbs out of the cockpit of a WWII biplane and hangs on the wing as the plane plummets and makes a full turn. In the same movie he also rides a motorcycle off the edge of a cliff and parachutes,” the media outlet said on the social network.

Although it is not one of his most risky stunts, let us remember that he climbed the Burj Khalifa skyscraper only with a harness, it is still surprising to see how it seems that the years do not pass by this actor who continues to rack up one box office success after another with every movie it releases in theaters.

While continues with the filming of the seventh installment of Mission Impossible, which is entitled Dead Reckoning and has been divided into two films, Cruise triumphs in theaters around the world with the sequel Top Gun: Maverick, which has already become the highest grossing film of his career by crossing the barrier of one billion dollars in collection.

Despite not having won an Oscar in his more than 40-year career (he has been nominated three times), Tom Cruise is the spitting image of someone who shows that recognition from the Film Academy is not necessary to succeed. Well, not all his controversies with Scientology have been able to with the figure of an actor who continues to be one of the most beloved on the entire planet.