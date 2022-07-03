Today’s ephemeris: what happened on July 3 | Events that occurred in Argentina and the world

In the ephemeris of july 3 These events that occurred on a day like today in Argentina and the world stand out:

1883. Franz Kafka is born

Franz Kafka is born in Prague. His work reached mass after his death, when his friend and executor Max Brod disregarded his wish to burn all his manuscripts. the famous story Metamorphosis appeared in 1915. During his lifetime he published the bulk of his short story production. novels like The process Y the castle, unfinished at the time of his death, were published after his death. His work is considered one of the pinnacles of German literature and his description of bureaucratic atmospheres gave rise to an adjective: Kafkaesque.

1888. Ramon Gomez de la Serna is born

The writer Ramón Gómez de la Serna was born in Madrid. He went into exile in Buenos Aires after the outbreak of the Civil War. His work is extensive and includes titles such as the novel The Knight of the Gray Mushroom, isms, Gregueries and his autobiography self-dying. He died in the Argentine capital in 1963.

1933. Hipólito Yrigoyen dies

Hipólito Yrigoyen dies in Buenos Aires. The grandson of a member of La Mazorca executed after the fall of Rosas, he was the nephew of Leandro Alem, the founder of the UCR. Estranged from his uncle at the time of Alem’s suicide, he took control of the party and promoted actions against fraud. He led the revolutions of 1893 and 1905 and got the Conservatives to give in. Thus, the sanction of the Sáenz Peña Law was achieved, which made Yrigoyen the first president elected by secret ballot. He took office in 1916. He was neutral in the First War and did not recognize the government of the Russian Revolution. He repressed through the Army in the Tragic Week and in the Santa Cruz strike. He intervened provinces that were not related to him. Before giving the band and the cane to Marcelo Torcuato de Alvear, he created Yacimientos Petroliferos Fiscales. He distanced himself from Alvear due to his closeness to conservative groups, while Alvearism criticized his leadership as a caudillo, which he defined as personalist. In 1928 he was elected president for the second time. He faced the blows of the world crisis of 1929. On September 6, 1930 he was overthrown, at the beginning of the cycle of coups in the country. They imprisoned him on Martín García Island. After his death, he had a massive funeral.

1962. Tom Cruise is born

Tom Cruise, one of the Hollywood movie stars of recent decades, was born in the state of New York. His career literally took off with top gunthe 1986 aviator film. He previously had a supporting role in The Outsidersby Francis Ford Coppola. He acted in the color of moneyby Martin Scorsese, opposite Paul Newman and co-starred with Dustin Hoffman in rain man. In 1989 she earned her first Oscar nomination for born on the 4th of july. He repeated the candidacy with Jerry Maguire and then, as a supporting actor, by Magnolia. In the 90s he began with the saga of films of Mission Impossible, which has reached seven deliveries. Steven Spielberg directed it in Minirity Report and in War of the Worlds. Controversial over his adherence to Scientology, he recently returned to his character as top gun for a second part.

1969. Brian Jones dies

Brian Jones, founding member of the Rolling Stones, is found drowned in his swimming pool. He was a more experimental member of the band, key in albums like aftermath Y Their Satanic Majesties Request. The bad relationship with his companions led to his being separated from the Stones a few weeks before his death at the age of 27.

1971. Jim Morrison dies

Jim Morrison dies in Paris at the age of 27. The absence of an autopsy makes it impossible to verify if the singer of The Doors died of a heroin overdose. Born in Florida, he studied film in Los Angeles, and one of his classmates was Francis Ford Coppola. Focused on poetry and the consumption of hallucinogens, he joined The Doors (whose name is taken from The doors of the perception, Aldoux Huxley’s book on mescaline). The group achieved popularity from the release of their first album, in 1967. And with it came the scandal, with complaints against Morrison for indecent exposure. In April 1971 they released what would be their sixth and last album, L.A. Woman. On July 3, Morrison’s partner, Pamela Courson, found him unconscious in the room they shared in a Parisian hotel: she had suffered cardiac arrest. He is buried in the Père-Lachaise cemetery in the French capital.

1971. Julian Assange is born

Julian Assange is born in Townsville, Australia. The leak of US diplomatic cables via WikiLeaks brought it to the fore. It was the first major leak, to which data on torture in the Guantánamo and Abu Grhaib prisons were added. Soldier Bradley Manning (later declared a transgender woman and today is Chelsea Manning), who works as an intelligence analyst, was Assange’s main source. Accused by the US government, Asange took refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London while a rape complaint was filed in Sweden, which was later closed. In April 2019, he lost his asylum status and was imprisoned. Assange is in Belmarsh Prison and is alleged to be suffering from physical and mental deterioration. He faces extradition proceedings to the United States.

2013. Coup d’état in Egypt

The Egyptian Army overthrows Mohamed Mursi, the first president elected by popular vote in the country’s history. The social protests against the Mursi government accelerated his downfall. A moderate Islamist, he had taken office on June 30, 2012, after the elections that followed the fall of Hosni Mubarak during the 2011 Arab Spring. Mursi was imprisoned after the coup, when Adli Mansur took office as interim president. In 2015, the deposed president was sentenced to twenty years in prison for the crackdown on opposition protesters in late 2012. He later received a life sentence for passing state secrets to Qatar. He was also sentenced to death for his role in freeing members of the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist group, during the weeks of revolt that led to the fall of Mubarak. Mursi died during another trial, in June 2019, at the age of 67.

In addition, in Argentina they celebrate the Announcer’s Day and the Bioengineer’s Day.