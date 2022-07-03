‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the most familiar Marvel movie: The cameos of the children of Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman – CINEMABLEND

The new installment of Phase 4 of the MCU, directed by Taika Waititi, arrives in theaters on July 8.

Thor: Love and Thunderthe new installment of the Phase 4 of Marvel Cinematic Universehits theaters on July 8. The fourth adventure about the god of thunder, played by Chris Hemsworth, has become the most familiar film in the franchise: the children of the leading actor and his co-stars Christian Bale, Natalie Portman and director Taika Waititi have cameos in her.

This has been confirmed by Hemsworth himself in an interview with Kevin McCarthy. “It’s really cool. They really wanted to be in it,” says the actor. “Taika and her kids are in it. Christian Bale’s kids too. Natalie…her kids too. That’s my daughter, too. She plays the character of Sees it“, Add.

Hemsworth has three children with Elsa Pataky: indian rose10 years old, and the twins tristan Y Sasha 8 years old. The actor has confirmed that Tristan brings to life a young version of Thor -who appears in the trailer, running through a forest- and India Rose to the character of Love. “It was a fun family experience. I don’t want them to be child stars and actors now. It was just a special experience. They loved it, they had a great time,” acknowledges the interpreter.

As for Bale’s sons, Portman and Waititi; Hemsworth has not told the characters they play in the film. The actress, who returns as Jane Fosterthe new bearer of Mjolnir in the film, she has two children with dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied: amelia Y Aleph. Bale, who gets into the skin of the villain hatalso has two with the actress and stunt double Sibi Blazic: Emmeline Y Joseph. Waititi, finally, has another two with the producer Chelsea Winstanleyfrom whom he divorced in 2018: Matewa Kiritapu Y Te Hinekāhu.

Now when you see Thor: Love and ThunderIn addition to enjoying the film, you can also try to find the children of the protagonists and the director of the film.

Thor: Love and Thunderset after the events of Avengers: Endgame, follow the god of thunder in a new adventure. The hero of Asgard must defeat Gorr, who wants to kill all the gods. The protagonist will have the help of Jane Foster, his ex-partner and new Thor, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Korg (Waititi). Above these lines, do not miss the trailer.

