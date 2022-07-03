“Thor: love and thunder” is the gayest Marvel movie according to Natalie Portman | Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi | Films

“Thor: love and thunder” is only a few days away from being released in theaters. As fans await the arrival of the god of thunder, actress Natalie Portman, who plays Mighty Thor, has admitted that Taika Waititi’s new movie is the Gayest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In an interview with journalist Andrew Freund picked up by Fandomwire, the Oscar winner agreed with the interviewer about the tone of the film.

YOU CAN SEE: “Thor: love and thunder” has a long and disturbing version +18, according to Christian Bale

“Natalie, is it safe to say that this is the gayest movie ever made at the MCU?” Freund asked her. “I love that reading, yes” Portman said. “I love that,” he added.

Natalie Portman will reappear in the MCU after almost a decade in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”. Photo: AFP

To the above, the interviewer pointed out that in the film his character literally flies over rainbows. “I mean, that’s the core of comics . I feel like that’s where it all started. I think it’s very faithful to the source material,” Natalie remarked.

YOU CAN SEE: “Thor: Love and thunder”: the Nordic god would not be censored, as happened with the Hulk

A Taika Waititi movie

It should be noted that Taika Waititi has a daring style and is not afraid of the ridiculous, as long as he considers it fun.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” director Taika Waititi confirmed to fans that Natalie Portman would return in “Thor: Love and Thunder” during a panel at Comic-Con 2019. Photo: AFP

“When you see this tape it’s like we asked a bunch of six year olds what they wanted in a movie and then saying yes to everything,” said the New Zealand filmmaker. “It’s ridiculous,” he added.

YOU CAN SEE: “Thor: love and thunder”: 3 stars that were eliminated from the film

Along the same lines, Waititi also confirmed that the shot of the trailer in which Chris Hemsworth appears without clothes will not be censored in the cinema, just like in the trailer.

“Thor: love and thunder” opens on July 7 in theaters in Latin America.