“Thor: love and thunder” arrives, El Galpón is premiering and there are more plans for the week – Tvshow – 07/03/2022

cinema “Thor: love and thunder” steals the leading role

The commercial circuit of cinemas is preparing to receive one of the great premieres of the year in terms of entertainment, fanaticism and box office: Thor: love and thunderthe new of Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is the fourth installment of the saga starring Chris Hemsworth as the title god, and marks the return of Natalie Portman, now as a warrior with the ability to carry the hammer. directs Taika Waititi, who also plays Korg, one of Thor’s cronies in the crusade against Gorr, the butcher of gods, who is played by Christian Bale. He will be on the bill from Wednesday; Waititi already did ragnarok.

theater Premiere arrives linking Broadway with Montevideo

Between premieres and revivals, the billboard receives a Broadway classic, by Neil Simon and here directed by Jorge Denevi. It is The prisoner of 2nd avenue, a successful comedy starring Héctor Guido and which will premiere on Saturday at El Galpón, where it will have performances on Saturdays at 9:00 p.m. and Sundays at 7:00 p.m. In addition, the playwright and musician Mateo Altez premieres it happened to us, which will go on Saturday and Sunday at Centro Cultural Artesano; and on friday it will come back rain conferencewhich will be on Fridays in July at the Teatro del Notariado.

music Cuatro Pesos, Supervielle and other shows

Philip Rubinithe 13-year-old pianist who was a finalist for Got Talent Uruguay, will offer today at 5:00 p.m. a concert in Sala Zitarrosa. Tomorrow at the Solís Theater, Leo Masliah he will celebrate his artistic work in show unplugged surrounded by friends. On Wednesday and Thursday, in the Sala Balzo, Luciano Supervielle will resubmit your work Episode with tickets almost sold out. And among other shows, the singer camilla sapin cycle will open on Friday one with you; Four Pesos Tip will play in the Museum Room; and the Argentine band The spirits He will present his latest album on Saturday on the same stage.

streaming Spider-Man Overdose and More to See

New seasons of series, the end of The Boysthe arrival of Spider-Man at Disney and more are on the news list for these days.

The Mexican youth series Z-Control, about students constantly threatened by a hacker, will premiere its third season Wednesday on Netflix. It will be the same day that Star+ will launch The Loudest Voice2019 miniseries with Naomi Watts, Seth MacFarlane and Sienna Miller in the fiction about the Roger Ailes case, the founder of Fox News who resigned from his position after several complaints of sexual harassment.

And for Friday there will be several news. The movie Unchartedwith Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, will join HBO Max, and at the same time Disney + will be filled with spider-man: will integrate to your catalog back home, the first two installments with Tobey Maguire and the two with Andrew Garfield. To top it off, that day will premiere on Amazon the The Boys season 3 finale; and Netflix will release boo bitch, a youth comedy with Lara Condor. There are many more releases.

music La Ossodre and other concert options

This Tuesday, at 8:00 p.m. at the Solís Theater, the Montevideo Symphonic Band will present Four Seasons of Buenos Aires, a show from the River Plate program with Astor Piazzolla, Eduardo Fabini and the absolute premiere of “El matrero” by the Uruguayan composer Ricardo Arbiza. On Wednesday, the Sodre National Children’s Choir will do for the fair at the Adela Reta Auditorium, directed by Víctor Mederos and with the participation of Duende y Compás. And on Saturday, on that same stage, the Sodre Symphony Orchestra will give a concert dedicated to Romanticism, with pieces by Glazunov and Rachmaninoff. Tickantel.