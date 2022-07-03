This page of the United States government teaches you English for FREE – Teach me about Science

You want to learn English? If you are doing it on your own or maybe you want to reinforce the English of your class, you can access the courses that the United States government offers. It’s free and used by over 7 million people around the world to learn English online!

This is USA Learns, a free website to help adults learn English online. It offers three English courses to teach you beginner and intermediate English for free, at the time you most prefer. If you want to go further, you can also receive guidance on US citizenship, which will help you prepare for your citizenship or naturalization interview.

Signing up is super easy, you just have to click HERE complete the requested fields, then confirm from your email and that’s it. You can now log in and start learning! If the link doesn’t work, try copying the following into your browser: https://www.usalearns.org/student-registration

The first English Course teaches beginner English. The 2nd English course teaches Intermediate English. The third course, called Practice English and Reading, teaches intermediate English. The latter includes a section called the US Citizenship Course, which will help you with the information and language you need if you are considering becoming a US citizen.

The 1st English Course: is a video-based online English course for beginning learners. There are 20 units in this English course covering basic topics such as time, clothing, weather, places in the neighborhood and more. Online activities using video, photos, sound, graphics, and text teach vocabulary, grammar, spelling, and life skills, and let you practice listening, speaking, reading, and writing in English.

The 2nd English Course: is a video-based English course for intermediate level learners. You will learn and practice English vocabulary, reading, writing, grammar, listening, and life skills as you watch the stories of different characters facing the challenges of family, work, and community life in the United States. Each of the 5 stories has 4 units or episodes. There are a total of 20 units in this second English course.

The Practice English and Reading: This course is designed to help you improve listening comprehension, vocabulary and reading in English. Contains intermediate level reading on a variety of topics. The stories originally come from news reports. In addition to reading the story yourself, you can also listen to a native speaker read the story.

The courses include hundreds of video lessons and thousands of English learning activities. You will learn new English vocabulary words and improve your English listening skills. You will be able to practice reading, spelling and grammar of English online. Also practice writing, pronunciation and oral expression in English and much more.

Speak in English

English vocabulary

English grammar

Pronunciation in English

English listening comprehension

English reading

Writing in English

Skills for life in English.