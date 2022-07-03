This is what the characters of ‘Shrek’ would look like in their live-action version

At the end of 2019, the news went viral that Maurice Tillert, a french wrestler from the 1940s was the one who inspired the appearance of the main character Shrek. But the newspaper Millennium he denied it in 2020 saying that its director Andrew Adamson, denies such information during an interview.

Meanwhile, the illustrator Diao decides to create the live-action version of the green ogre from Dreamworks and it gives us an image that respects the features of the character. He looks identical, don’t you think?