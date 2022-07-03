This is what Dwayne Johnson thinks about being called The Rock

Although Dwayne Johnson and ‘The Rock’ are the same person, the actor prefers to be called by his first name and not by the nickname he earned when he was a professional wrestler for WWE. However, fans insist on calling ‘The Rock’ the protagonist of ‘Fast and Furious’. The actor recently posted a video on his Instagram account in which he reviewed the nicknames with which he has been recognized throughout his career. “Flex Kavana, the Scorpion King, Luke Hobbs, King Brahna, Maui… And even dad”, tells the video with the well-known song ‘That’s not my name’, in the background. It seems that Dwayne Johnson does not like being called ‘The Rock’, even a couple of years ago he explained the reasons that led him to ask that they no longer use his wrestling nickname.

“When I finally realized that I wanted to have a real career in Hollywood and hopefully have a chance at real longevity, I felt like I wanted to be known by my name, Dwayne Johnson, and I also felt like it was going to take time. So I felt like I wasn’t in a hurry and I knew it was going to take time and I didn’t want the transition to be disruptive in any way and go out there and say, for example, make a statement and say that from this day on, I’m going to be known only as Dwayne. Johnson, you can’t refer to me as The Rock, I never meant to do that,” said the “Jumanji” interpreter.

And although it wasn’t really a radical change, it wasn’t immediate either. Certainly in all the spaces his first name began to be used, but they have never really stopped calling him ‘The Rock’. Dwayne Johnson had a very prolific career as a wrestler. He won eight World Championships in WWE and two in WCW. He was also a two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion and a five-time World Tag Team Champion.

After his success as a wrestler, Dwayne Johnson decided to dedicate himself to acting, reaping great success with the interpretation of Disney characters, superheroes, action films and comedies, among others. At age 50, in addition to his success as an actor, he maintains a number of businesses ranging from workout clothes with his Under Armor Project Rock line, his energy drink and his own brand of tequila. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s fortune exceeds 320 million dollars, the product of a 26-year career in which he has worked to establish himself as the highest-paid actor in Hollywood.

By the end of the year, specifically for the month of October, the actor hopes to premiere ‘Black Adam’, a performance for which he has physically prepared himself and which excites him very much. His physique is still downright incredible, as is evident. Photos shared recently have revealed biceps that look like tree stumps and iron thighs. DWayne Johnson seems to be more than excited than ever to finally play the role of a superhero at age 50, for October of this year.