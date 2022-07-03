This is how we experienced the British GP and Checo Pérez’s comeback to the podium

Checo Pérez at the British Grand Prix, 10th date of the F1 season

Max Verstappen is 7th, so despite car problems, he scores points at Silverstone. Checo Pérez was last in the race and came second. He is voted the pilot of the day in Great Britain, by the world public. The Mexican will maintain his second position in the championship.

PODIUM

SAINZ PEREZ HAMILTON

VICTORY OF CARLOS SAINZ. His first of the season… and in F1

Last lap…

Checo has to protect himself from any penalty and be very quick to get the necessary seconds. The FIA ​​is investigating two maneuvers in which he is involved, one with Leclerc and one with Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton I pass Leclerc at Stowe. He resisted as much as he could. Now Alonso and Noris are attacking him, both also with red tires.

Hamilton continues his attack on Leclerc. Checo already escaped 1.8 seconds behind Leclerc. Alonso P4, attentive to everything that happens…

Leclerc and Hamilton remain at a distance from DRS. FIA will investigate the maneuver between Pérez and Leclerc.

Sainz escaped. Checo attacks Leclerc and Hamilton at both… they hit it all in several corners… Checo P2!!!

Leclerc has sustained Pérez and Hamilton has the opportunity to attack Checo.

LAP 45/52 Incredible racing! Leclerc, Perez and Hamilton fight for the podium positions! Perez has grabbed P2 and, at the moment, Leclerc is P3 #BritishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/0nQZsowNeN — Formula 1 (@F1) July 3, 2022

Sainz fastest lap: 1.30.886.

Carlos Sainz now P1. Checo Pérez attacks Leclerc.

RESTART: He wins the position from Hamilton and Leclerc supports Sainz as best he can.

Sainz says: “I’ll be faster than Charles…”, suggesting that they let him pass on the fast tire. Hamilton and Pérez also in red. Leclerc vulnerable with the hard tire.

Pérez Sainz and Hamilton went on to the red tire. Possibility of a podium for Czech.

SAFETY CAR. Ocon stays on the straight and they have to bring out the safety car. Czech Perez to the pits being 4th. It suits the Mexican pilot very well.

Hamilton fast lap: 1.31.521 vs. Leclerc’s 1.31.6. Sainz already fell to 1.32.1

Max Verstappen couldn’t resist Ocon’s attack, and now Max is P9.

With all the pit stops that have been given, Checo Pérez is P4. His pace: 1.32.305, good pace from the Mexican with average tires of… 30 laps!

Hamilton to the pits. There will be 19 laps left, they have put hard compound on it. Leclerc will have a deficit of 8 laps at the end of the competition. We’ll see if that works in favor of Lewis, who is now P3.

The British excited. They see Lewis’ victory as possible, the first of the season for both him and the team. Leclerc just did the fastest lap: 1.31.837.

Charles Leclerc passed Sainz. The Spaniard let him pass because he did not reach the pace that the team asked for. Leclerc 18 seconds behind Hamilton.

Charles Leclerc already within shot of Carlos’s DRS sainz. Again… “Free to Fight”they tell him

Lewis Hamilton says the tires feel good. They are means of 25 laps. In a state of grace the British multi-champion. He is faster than Sainz in P2; the Ferrari with cooler mid-rims.

Charles Leclerc pits, lap 26 of 52. They switch to the hard compound. So Leclerc could go to the end. Leclerc rejoins in P3, behind Sainz.

Another pit stop for Verstapen. It’s lap 24 of 52. They now switched to the hard compound for the rest of the laps. Checo Pérez now P6, in good times: 1.33.020 with 18-lap wheels.

Hamilton, another fast lap: 1.32.435. Charles Leclerc: 1.32.796. It seems that Ferrari was wrong again. Hamilton is already 1.7 seconds behind, a shot from the undercut.

Czech Perez continues on his mission: P8 is already the Mexican, attacking Ocon’s position.

Valtteri Bottas retires from the race. Some would say that it was a bad day, but on the contrary: Guanyu Zhou is fine, he is alive, after a terrible accident.

Carlos Sainz to the pits. It went from media to media. It’s lap 21 of 52. Will he make it to the finish?

Czech Perez already in P12. Already attacking Schumacher’s Haas. Verstappen P6, can’t keep up with Fernando Alonso.