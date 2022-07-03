They offer up to 40 thousand pesos for bills with the face of Francisco I. Madero

Through the Mercado Libre portal, a user puts up for sale four 500 peso bills, that show on the obverse the portrait of Francisco I. Madero, which reach a price of 40 thousand pesos on the whole.

Is about four copies which, according to the seller’s photographs, were printed on August 4, 1984date that can be seen in the right side from the front of the banknotes.

What are their characteristics?

The banknotes correspond to the series A 4429551, A 4429552, A 4429553, A4429556. As we can see, there are three consecutive numbering.

In the obverse is the portrait of Francisco I, Madero. While in the reverse there is an image of Aztec calendar either Sun stone and in the background pictograms of the Stone of Tizoc.

This type of banknotes came into circulation on November 19, 1979 and stopped circulating December 31, 1992.

According to seller is about four copies what are they like newsince they did not go out to circulation. In addition to being treated continuous serial numberswhich “you can’t find anywhere”. The publication stands out.

According to some experts, Series A banknotes They are specimens that had a first broadcasta characteristic that makes them more attractive to collectors.

