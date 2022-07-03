Theory becomes Mr. Money in the Bank 2022

During broadcasts of Money in the Bank 2022 via Peacock and WWE Network, the superstar Theory managed to get the contract for a starting opportunity after defeating in a ladder match to Drew McIntyre, Omos, Riddle, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Sheamus and Madcap Moss.

This was the main matchup of the most recent Premium Live Event in Las Vegas, Nevada. Before starting the fight, Adam Pearce announced the surprise inclusion of Theory as the eighth entrant of the journey. Omos concentrated the fight on his massive fortress, but a Claymore managed to stop his plans to win with ease.

The action was much more divided from here on out, even after the Nigerian giant made its comeback. The eight involved battled for several minutes, using the stairs as a weapon on multiple occasions. Drew brushed his fingers across the briefcase. before being thrown to the canvas. Later, Riddle stopped his rivals by launching himself at them from the top of the third rope.

The competitors they rejoined to apply a Sevenfold Powerbomb to Omos on the commentary table. McIntyre’s climb was stopped when Butch caught him from behind. Sheamus grabbed the briefcase, but Drew threw it off the ground before being pushed away by Zayn. Madcap also tried to raise, but was stopped with a Curb Stomp from Rollins. Riddle caught up with him for an RKO from above. To the surprise of those present, Theory pushed the “Original BRO” away from the ladder and reached for the briefcase. for victory

Thus, Theory becomes Mr. Money in the Bank for the first time in his career. The superstar positions her name alongside other former winners such as Edge, CM Punk, Dolph Ziggler and Brock Lesnar. “The A-Town” will be entitled to a title match anytime, anywhere between now and July 2, 2023.

