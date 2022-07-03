The (unexpected) return of Cameron Diaz










cameron is back

Big surprise in the Mecca of Cinema: Cameron Diaz, myth of contemporary comedy, returns to Hollywood.



Eight years of retirement

The actress announced her retirement in 2018, although her last job dates back to 2014, when she played Miss Hannigan in ‘Annie’. Now, again in an even year (2022), the actress will shoot again hand in hand with Netflix.



‘Back in Action’

The project, titled ‘Back in Action’, is produced by the red giant of streaming and stars Jamie Foxx. Seth Gordon (‘How to kill your boss’) will be the director of a film for which he also wrote the script with Brendan O’Brien, as confirmed in ‘Variety’.



an action comedy

As one would expect seeing the main couple, it will be an action comedy in which Cameron Diaz will be the antagonist of Jamie Foxx.



third movie together

Curiously, the couple will return to film more than two decades after meeting in the spectacular ‘Un Domingo Any’ (Any Given Sunday, 1999), although they would also coincide again in ‘Annie’ (2014).



an unexpected guest

The complicity and friendship between Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx has become clear in the way of announcing the stellar return of the actress. An announcement that has had the collaboration of an expert in non-withdrawals: Tom Brady.



A ‘private’ conversation

It was through Twitter, where Jamie Foxx published a conversation between the actor himself and Cameron Diaz, commenting on how he feels about his return and the anxiety that doing so generates.



GOAT

In addition, Cameron Diaz confesses that he does not know how to announce his return and that is when Jamie Foxx brings “someone who knows about these issues”, Tom Brady, into the conversation.

Tom Brady, non-retirement expert

The NFL legend admits to being “relatively successful in not retiring” and that is when Jamie Foxx leaves them to continue talking but the communication ends. That is, there will be more promotion in this regard.



Starts in 2022

Following this glorious tweet, Jamie Foxx confirmed on social media that production on ‘Back in Action’ will begin this year.



Illusion to start

Meanwhile, Cameron Diaz pulled Instagram to show his happiness at his imminent return. “Jamie Foxx, only you could get me back in action! I can’t wait for it to arrive. It’s going to be great!” He pointed out in his Stories.



Eight years that have given a lot

Over the last eight years, away from Hollywood and filming, Cameron Diaz has had time to marry Benjamin Madden, back in 2015.



Wedding, daughter and anonymity (or something similar)

In addition, the couple had a daughter in 2019, Raddix, to whom he has been able to dedicate himself full time since her birth.



active retirement

Of course, whoever thinks that Cameron Diaz has been living on income, does not know the actress.



successful writer

Cameron Diaz has written two fitness, health and self-help books: ‘Ama tu Cuerpo’ (2013) and ‘The Longevity Book’ (2016). The latter reached number two on the list of best sellers of ‘The New York Times’.



If Cameron comes back and is happy, Hollywood is happy.




