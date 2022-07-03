The (unexpected) return of Cameron Diaz

cameron is back



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Eight years of retirement



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

‘Back in Action’



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

an action comedy



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

third movie together



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

an unexpected guest



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

A ‘private’ conversation



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

GOAT



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Tom Brady, non-retirement expert



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Starts in 2022



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Illusion to start



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Eight years that have given a lot



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Wedding, daughter and anonymity (or something similar)



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

active retirement



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

successful writer



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

If Cameron comes back and is happy, Hollywood is happy.





Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.



16/16 SLIDES