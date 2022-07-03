The story up to date: Sunday with these ephemeris of July 3

The Day of the National Broadcaster is commemorated, the radio and television host and producer Mario Pergolini, the actor and film producer Tom Cruise and the journalist, writer and programmer Julián Assange, founder and editor of the WikiLeaks website, are born. Former President Hipólito Yrigoyen dies at the age of 80 and dies in Buenos Aires. The film “Back to the Future” is released in the United States and, in Uruguay, women vote in 1927, marking the milestone that the female vote is cast for the first time in Latin America.

1883 – FRANZ KAFKA. The Czech writer Franz Kafka was born in Prague, one of the most influential in 20th-century literature and a forerunner in the fusion of realistic and fantastic elements. “The Metamorphosis” is one of his most emblematic works.

1927 – FEMALE VOTE. In a plebiscite held in the town of Cerro Chato, in central Uruguay, women vote for the first time in Latin America. They had organized themselves into neighborhood commissions and managed to get the Electoral Court to allow women to vote.

1933 – HIPOLITO YRIGOYEN. At the age of 80, former President Hipólito Yrigoyen, one of the great leaders of the Radical Civic Union, dies in Buenos Aires. He ruled between 1916 and 1922 and between 1928 and 1930, when he was overthrown by a military coup that would give way to the so-called “Infamous decade” of the country’s history.

1962 – TOM CRUISE. The actor and film producer Tom Cruise (Thomas Cruise Mapother IV), winner of three Golden Globe awards, was born in the city of Syracuse (New York, USA). He has filmed 45 films, including those of the successful saga of “Mission Impossible”, “Interview with the Vampire” and “Top Gun”.

1964 -MARIO PERGOLINI. Radio and television host and producer Mario Pergolini, former vice president of Boca Juniors, was born in the city of Buenos Aires. Pergolini gained fame for his work on the television program “Caiga que caer”, whose format was sold to Spain, Italy, Brazil, the United States, Mexico and Israel, among other countries.

1969 – BRIAN-JONES. He dies in the English city of Hartfield, at the age of 27, the musician Brian Jones, co-founder of the British rock band The Rolling Stones, with whom he recorded 15 albums.

1971 – JIM MORRISON. At the age of 27, the American singer-songwriter and vocalist James Douglas “Jim” Morrison, leader of the rock band The Doors and icon of youth rebellion in the United States, dies in Paris. “Faithful to his own spirit” says in ancient Greek the tombstone of his grave in the Parisian cemetery of Père-Lachaise.

1971 – JULIAN ASSANGE. Journalist, writer and programmer Julian Assange, founder and editor of the WikiLeaks website, famous for publishing leaked information on corruption cases, movements of funds in tax havens and state secrets, was born in the city of Townsville (Queensland, Australia).

1985 – RETURN TO THE FUTURE. The film “Back to the Future”, directed and written by Robert Zemeckis, produced by Steven Spielberg and starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, opens in 1,200 theaters in the United States. The film was preserved as a cinema classic at the American Film Institute.

2022 – DAY OF THE ANNOUNCER. The Day of the Announcer is celebrated in commemoration of the date of 1943 in which the Argentine Society of Announcers was founded.