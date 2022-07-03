the stars at the barbershop, the fans storm the VIDEO shop

Imagine walking through the streets of your suburban neighborhood, taking a look at the barber shop window and finding us inside. Rihanna and partner A $ AP Rocky. Unless you live in Beverly Hills, the sighting is likely to blow your mind. This is exactly what happened at Crystal Palace in south London when the two stars made an appearance in a barber shop like many.





The couple was literally stormed by fans, who surrounded the store brandishing the cameras of their smartphones to immortalize what is in effect the first public appearance of the two stars since the birth of their first child, which took place in mid-May. . Rihanna also, from inside the club, filmed the amused scene, while her partner had her hair cut.









Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers) were in London for the latter’s performance at the nearby Wireless Festival. A curiosity: A $ AP took the stage shortly after the performance of Chris Brown, until now “banned” from the United Kingdom following the alleged attack on Rihanna, then his partner.









