Minecraft celebrates the premiere of Minions: The Rise of Gru with new DLC

This week was a very important one for the fans of the Minionsbecause the new tape debuted Minions: The Rise of Gru (Minions: A Villain Is Born), which tells the past of Gru, the main character of the franchise despicable me (My favorite villain). Well, Universal and Mojang had a surprise prepared to bring great content from the film to Minecraft.

This is not the first time that Universal and Mojang have collaborated to bring content from the franchise to the game. The first was Minionsa DLC that includes an adventure mode to unleash mischief in the game, as well as 29 skins from the series.

If you already have this DLC that debuted in 2021, we have excellent news for you, as a free update for this DLC has just been revealed that includes content specific to the new movie. In case you have not bought the original DLC, do not worry, in exchange for 1340 Minecoins you can receive both the original content and the update. You can buy the DLC in the official store of Minecraft.

Image: Mojang

What does the updated DLC include for the Minions for Minecraft?

In this new DLC you will be able to play as Felonius Gru, the villain and main character of Minions: A Villain Is Born. The mission is clear: become the greatest supervillain ever seen and for this you will have to get gadgets, Minions, and, mainly, a lot of courage to face Vicious 6 (The wild six), the group of villains of the tape.

What is striking is that on this occasion, as in the new film, it will be possible to find Belle Bottom, Stronghold, Svengeance, Jean Clawed and Nunchuck in their zodiacal animal forms.

Additionally, with this new update for the DLC you will be able to find a free Minion sweatshirt in the locker room, with which you will express your love for the Universal franchise.

Then we leave you with a video of the original DLC of the Minions.

In case you missed it: Minecraft just received content from sponge Bob.

What did you think of the new DLC for Minecraft? Tell us in the comments.

Minecraft is available on a wide variety of consoles, as well as PC and mobile. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

