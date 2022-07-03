The new Doctor Strange and 5 other hit movies on Disney+

We take advantage of the premiere on Disney + of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to recommend five other good movies for a home theater session.

In the disney+ catalogto which must be added the options available in Star+there are plenty movies that are very worthwhile. Here are a few. To subscribe to Disney + you can access here.

ROAD TO PERDITION (Film noir with Tom Hanks and Paul Newman)

in 2002 Sam Mendes I was shooting a film noir with an undeniable flavor of classic cinema. Paul Newman, Tom Hanks, Jude Law and a then unknown Daniel Craig (yes, the last James Bond) take part in a story set in the Great Depression with mobsters, betrayals, revenge and a peak ending.

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS (Marvel Adventure)

The multiverse is the axis on which this film revolves with a lot of action starring benedict cumberbatch. In it, Stephen Strange joins America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), a girl with the ability to jump from a universe to another as strange as it may seem. A ‘toy’ that Wanda/Scarlet Witch wants to make her own (elizabeth olsen), whom we discover as a great villain in the series Scarlet Witch and Vision and that here she becomes the archenemy of Doctor Strange.

FREE GUY (Comedy with Ryan Reynolds)

The story of this film is very reminiscent of that of the truman show. As in it, here the protagonist is a guy who does not know that he is in the hands of others. But, unlike the tape with Jim Carrey, Ryan Reynolds plays a character who is part of a video game without knowing it. When he finally discovers the truth, the protagonist will get down to work to reverse the situation and stop being the ‘good guy’.

DEATH ON THE NILE (Thriller with Kenneth Branagh)

Kenneth Branagh directs and stars this new version of the famous book by Agatha Christie. Supported by a cast full of stars (among others, here we find Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer and Annette Benning), the Belfast-born artist once again steps into the shoes of investigator Hercule Poirot. Now, in a case that leads him to investigate who is behind a crime in the middle of a boat trip on the Nile.

MOULIN ROUGE (Musical with Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor)

Now that it’s in theaters Elvis It’s a good time to see again one of the great successes of Baz Luhrman, its director. In this case, with Ewan McGregor (protagonist of Obi-Wan Kenobi) Y Nicole Kidman in a fantastic, luxurious and spectacular recreation of what the crazy nights of the most famous cabaret in the world were like. A trip to Paris at the beginning of the last century It has a legion of fans around the world.

FEEDING THE WORLD (Documentary about José Andrs)

East documentary features one of the (real) heroes that every day strives to improve the lives of others. Is about Jose Andresa chef we see work his ass off with his NGO in order to feed people who really need it. Directed by Ron Howarda prestigious director who has signed blockbusters such as An amazing mind either The Da Vinci Code.

