The Nation / Wife of Will Smith hopes he reconciles with Chris Rock

In a new episode of her talk show, Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett has directly referred to the historic slap her husband gave Chris Rock during the Oscars after he made a joke about his alopecia.

It was specifically at the end of the seventh chapter of this fifth season, in which Jada Pinkett has dealt precisely with the issue of alopecia, when she has spoken about the incident. “Now, onto Oscar night: My deepest hope is that these two smart and capable men have a chance to heal, talk about this and reconcile,” she said.

“With the current state of the world, we need both of you, and we all need each other more than ever. Until then, Will and I continue to do what we’ve done for the last 28 years, which is continue to discover this thing we call life together,” said Jada Picket Smith on her Red Table Talk show, which airs every Wednesday on Facebook Watch.

The episode, titled Alopecia: The Devastating Impact, has featured several guests who suffer from this condition, including former NBA player Charlie Villanueva. It is not the first time that the Jada Pinkett Smith show has referred to the unfortunate incident.

At the beginning of its first episode, a message appeared overlay on a black background informing that “the Smith family has been focused on deep healing and some of the discoveries surrounding our healing will be shared at the table when the time comes. . Until then, the table will continue to offer powerful, inspiring and healing testimonials like those of our incredible and impressive first guest.”

The incident at the Oscars had several consequences, such as the paralysis of some of his projects. However, Tom Rothman, president of Sony Pictures, assured that the movie “Bad Boys 4” has not only not been canceled, but that it continues with Will Smith as the protagonist.

In addition, the winner of the best actor statuette for “The Williams Method”, who resigned his membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood, is prohibited from attending any function of the organization in the next ten years.

Source: Europe Press.