The movie that Jack Nicholson did not like and is a classic of the 80s

Every movie lover has their favorite movie, the one that they could watch over and over again without getting tired, and the one that, on the contrary, they hate. Of course, Jack Nicholson is no exception.

With more than five decades of experience and multiple awards to his credit, the man born in Neptune City, New Jersey, is one of the most authoritative voices when it comes to talking about the seventh art, which Nicholson never hesitated to do.

As Far Out Magazine recalls, on one occasion the interpreter who won three Oscars referred to the successful film John Hughes, Ferris Bueller’s Day Offa teen comedy released in 1986 that featured the participation of Matthew BroderickMia Sara Y Alan Ruck.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off – Photo: Paramount Pictures

According to the aforementioned medium, for the days of the premiere of the aforementioned feature film, which incidentally received praise from critics and the public, who praised the performance, humor and tone of Broderick, the person responsible for bringing such iconic characters to life. of the cinema as John Stephen “Jack” Torrance of the film The glow he told the New York Times: “Well, that movie made me feel totally irrelevant to anything any audience could want, and being 119 years old“.

“Believe me, everyone else who saw it liked it,” the Hollywood legend continued. “And you know, I literally walked out of there thinking my days were numbered. These people are trying to kill me.”

The actor’s distaste for the Hughes film was such that, years later, when Dennis McDougal wrote the biography entitled How Jack Nicholson Became the Biggest Movie Star in Modern Timesdid not hesitate to declare that the 80’s classic is “one of Jack’s least favorite movies”.