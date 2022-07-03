The imitation that imitates, by Magí Camps

The line that separates interpretation from imitation is thin and sometimes difficult to establish. When a film award recognizes the work of an actor or actress who has shot a biographical film putting themselves in another person’s shoes, there are always critical voices that assure that an imitation cannot be compared with an interpretation. Nicole Kidman as Virginia Woolf comes to mind in The hours, Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody and Taron Egerton as Elton John in Rocketman, to give three examples.

What fascinates me the most is when an imitator executes a double interpretation, that is, by imitating one character, he makes it appear that he is imitating another. We have often seen it on the comedy show Poland, when a politician wants to impersonate another, so that the impersonator has to play a second character, allowing a glimpse of the first one that he is interpreting. The double pirouette is like an even more difficult one, and they come out ahead.

Carles Pedragosa embroiders the gag from the confusion in English between Turkey and a turkey

This summer the Grec festival floods the city with artistic proposals in an edition that has almost returned to normal. Say almost because there is something that does not fit, but it is a constant of current festivals, which perhaps still cannot be said with all the letters that they are post-pandemic. It is the recovery of shows that have been interrupted by confinement. With good judgment, the organizers program premiered pieces, but which had had a short life due to the sanitary restrictions of these two years.

One of those cases is bull europe, by Jordi Oriol, which can be seen again at the TNC until July 17. The playwright and director, who now assumes the role she played in the 2019 Joan Carreras (now at the Beckett with In the end, the visions, by Llàtzer Garcia), is accompanied by a group of extraordinary performers: Sasha Agranov, Sarah Anglada, Olga Onrubia, Carles Pedragosa and Karl Stets. The work has been updated, although it does not reach the war in Ukraine, to portray a Europe bankrupt by the weight of bureaucracy. In the pure style of the author, puns often appear, in this case doubling the usual bet by playing with more languages, false friends and wrong translations. And the actors also double the bet by performing the double imitation, speaking in English as if they were Italian, for example. The joke of confusing in English Turkey (Turkey) with a turkey ( Turkey ) is a classic, but here the actor and musician Carles Pedragosa embroiders it. All this theatrical madness begins with the audacity of the cow Penka, who in 2018 crossed the border from Bulgaria to Serbia. It is not easy to leave and enter the EU, even if she is a cow.