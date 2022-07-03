The great loves of Tom Cruise, from Nicole Kidman to Katie Holmes

Tom Cruise he was married three times, to the famous actresses mimi rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes. But in addition, she had a glamorous affair with Penelope Cruz. However, the list of the actor’s loves, who is believed to be currently single, is even more extensive.

After dating actress Rebecca De Mornay between 1982 and 1985, and a brief affair with singer Cher, he married for the first time. His wife was the beautiful actress Mimi Rogers, older than him, between 1987 and 1990. When they separated, she claimed that her ex-husband was homosexual.

I also read: Tom Cruise visited Lady Gaga and shocked everyone with his new face

Australian actress Nicole Kidman, with whom she shared a poster in the film Thunder days, was his second wife for more than a decade. They seemed like a perfect couple and were together from 1990 – they were secretly married on Christmas Eve of that year – and until 2001. With her he adopted her children Isabella in 1993 and Connor in 1995, after trying in vain to get pregnant.

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, one of the most luxurious weddings in Hollywood.

Tom Cruise and the Spanish actress Penélope Cruz, cast partner in the film vanilla skyThey formed one of the most glamorous couples in Hollywood. Many suspected that it was a montage to promote the film, but love lasted three years, from 2001 to 2004.

Katie Holmes, the last wife of Tom Cruise

In 2005, the actor began dating the American actress Katie Holmes, who is 16 years younger than him. They shared the David di Donatello Awards in Toma on April 29 of that year and just a month later she declared her love for him on television and before millions of people.

Before, happily, he had jumped on Oprah Winfrey’s chair, in one of the most watched scenes over and over again. July 17 He asked her to marry him at the top of the Eiffel Tower.in Paris.

On April 18, 2006, their biological daughter, Suri, was born. And on November 18, the couple married at a castle in Bracciano, Italy, surrounded by guests from Hollywood. The marriage lasted until 2012 and rumors said that the reason for the separation was that the actor wanted his daughter to join the Scientology children’s group, away from her family.

Penelope Cruz with Tom Cruise (Photo: File).

The truth is that Katie Holmes had to put together her divorce alone and hidden from the actor. It was Nicole Kidman – she always talked about her love but it seems that she also had a bad time – who helped her while Cruise was recording a movie.

The actress settled in New York to take care of her little Suri on the pretext that they were left alone. And she, using a cell phone that her husband did not know, she contacted her lawyers to finish the paperwork before the actor returned.

I also read: Tom Cruise reappeared in public with an actress from Mission: Impossible 7. Is she his new girlfriend?

Since then, a decade ago, no official partner is known. He has been linked to several famous actresses, including Cameron Diaz, Lauren Prepon, and Vanessa Kirby. And also with Hayley Atwell, one of the interpreters of Mission Impossible 7who accompanied him by the hand in the women’s tennis final at Wimbledon, just a year ago.

Tom Cruise He has lived in England for two years, where he surrounds himself with royalty and entertainment stars. Recently she arrived at the glamorous avant-premiere from his last movie Top Gun: Maverick in London with Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton. And sir, he held the Duchess of Cambridge’s hand to help her up the steps.