The great crossover between Fortnite and Fall Guys would be closer than ever, according to these clues
Some time ago I considered myself a fan of battle royale because I liked it a lot (and I still like it even though the current Season 2 doesn’t completely convince me) Fortnite: I tried every game that came out of the genre, no matter how different it was, hoping that it would end up winning my heart. But, after several disappointments, I came to a more or less clear conclusion: actually, I was just a fan of Fortnite.
I say this by focusing specifically on the memory I have of Fall Guys, a game that was presented with the promise of being the new revolution within the genre. And, although I think it was successful in its launch due to all the hype that was given to it, now it is a little more in the doldrums… don’t you think? Be that as it may, the truth is that It has been discovered that both franchises will soon release a new crossover. I leave you with all the information below.
- Some time ago there was a collaboration between Fortnite and Fall Guys in which we could get objects from the first within the second game
- However, and as the leaker has collected MaxEpic Games has been working on a reverse crossover to the latter for a long time
- In other words, the company would be thinking of launching a series of challenges in Fall Guys with which we could unlock skins and cosmetic items within Fortnite
- The leak comes from Epic has added the same crossplay challenge system that Rocket League had for that collaboration he celebrated with Fortnite a few months ago
When will this crossover arrive? It is not very well known and the data we have does not allow us to specify a date. Maybe in the new Season 3? It could be, but there is already the occasional crossover planned for next season that could leave us with a crooked ass.