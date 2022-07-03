The great crossover between Fortnite and Fall Guys would be closer than ever, according to these clues

Some time ago I considered myself a fan of battle royale because I liked it a lot (and I still like it even though the current Season 2 doesn’t completely convince me) Fortnite: I tried every game that came out of the genre, no matter how different it was, hoping that it would end up winning my heart. But, after several disappointments, I came to a more or less clear conclusion: actually, I was just a fan of Fortnite.

I say this by focusing specifically on the memory I have of Fall Guys, a game that was presented with the promise of being the new revolution within the genre. And, although I think it was successful in its launch due to all the hype that was given to it, now it is a little more in the doldrums… don’t you think? Be that as it may, the truth is that It has been discovered that both franchises will soon release a new crossover. I leave you with all the information below.

Some time ago there was a collaboration between Fortnite and Fall Guys in which we could get objects from the first within the second game

I can also confirm. Fall Guys have recently added support for cross-game item grants, specifically with Fortnite! This means we should get challenges similar to the Rocket League ones! (You complete something in one game, and get an item in the other game)#Fortnite https://t.co/9IbmIoAE0B — Max // Fortnite Leaks & Info (@FNLeaksAndInfo) May 7, 2022

When will this crossover arrive? It is not very well known and the data we have does not allow us to specify a date. Maybe in the new Season 3? It could be, but there is already the occasional crossover planned for next season that could leave us with a crooked ass.