The first model of the new Italian Seat-type brand is a 7-seater at a very attractive price

The young Italian brand Sportequipe created by DR Automobiles debuts in society with a series of models that seek to refresh the market with quality cars at affordable prices, in the purest style seats. One of them is the Sportequipe S7an SUV for seven passengers that promises to be one of the sensations of the coming years.

The new Sportequipe S7 arrives to compete in segment D. It measures 4.700mm long, 1,860mm wide and 1,705mm long. And it stands out for its interior space and its complete equipment. One of the maxims of the firm is to offer models that already come very complete as standard.

Sporty design and very complete equipment for the new Sportequipe S7

As for his design, we are facing an SUV of a sporty nature. Its large grille stands out on the front, the LED headlights and the trims that give it a premium dose. In addition, it wears 20-inch wheels and sports a two-tone body with a black roof. And in the zafa we find some optical groups united by a luminous strip that provides a feeling of spaciousness.

In the inside of this Sportequipe S7 we have a very spacious cabin and with a very complete equipment. It includes as standard elements such as a 7-inch LCD screen instrument panel, a 360º vision camera, an infotainment system with a 12.3-inch touch screen, front and rear parking sensors or compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, among others. other details.

Mechanical versions for the new Sportequipe S7

In the mechanical section, the commercial journey of the Sportequipe S7 start with a motor 1.5 gasoline that develops 160 horsepower, managed by a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and a front-wheel drive system. Get a top speed of 190 km/h.

A version will come later 1.6 T-GDi with 200 hp and another 2.0 T-GDi with 260 hpas well as variants adapted to the LPG.

Its arrival on the market is not defined, but it is known that the order book will open in September. It will be then when the official prices are known. Likewise, it is not yet clear to which other markets it will expand or if it will arrive in Spain, although taking into account that DR Automobiles operates in our country, it is to be expected that sooner or later it will end up making an appearance.