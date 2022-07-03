The Eight Essentials for Perfect Health, According to Experts

Feeling good on the outside and being good on the inside is not always an easy task. An accelerated pace of life, lack of sleep hours o Poor nutrition increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, which is why the American Heart Association (AHA) has revised its list of eight basic principles for good cardiovascular health.

the eight elements Diet (updated): New guideline for assessing dietary quality for adults and children at the individual and population levels.

At the population level, dietary assessment is based on daily intake of items in the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) eating pattern. The DASH-style diet score has eight components: high intake of fruits, vegetables, nuts and legumes, whole grains, low-fat and low-sodium dairy products, red and processed meats, and sugar-sweetened beverages. For people, the Mediterranean Dietary Pattern for Americans (MEPA) is used to assess and monitor cardiovascular health. The evaluator does not include the consumption of sugary drinks, so clinicians are encouraged to ask at the time of evaluation. Physical activity (no change): Activity is measured by the total number of minutes of moderate or vigorous physical activity per week. The optimal level is 150 minutes of moderate physical activity or more per week, or 75 minutes per week of high-intensity physical activity for adults; 420 minutes or more per week for children 6 years and older; and age-specific modifications for younger children.

Nicotine Exposure (Updated) – Use of inhaled nicotine delivery systems, including e-cigarettes or vaping devices that are now more common, has been added to the previous metric, which only tracked traditional combustible cigarettes. This reflects use by adults and youth, and its long-term health consequences. Life’s Essential 8 ™ also includes secondhand smoke exposure for children and adults.

Sleep duration: Sleep duration is associated with cardiovascular health. Measured by average hours of sleep per night, the ideal level is 7 to 9 hours per day for adults. Ideal daily sleep ranges for children are 10 to 16 hours every 24 hours for people ages 5 and under; from 9 to 12 hours for people from 6 to 12 years old and from 8 to 10 hours for people from 13 to 18 years old.

Body mass index (unchanged): The writing group acknowledges that body mass index (BMI) is an imperfect metric, but it is easily calculated and widely available; therefore, the BMI continues as a reasonable indicator to assess the weight categories that can cause health problems. BMI of 18.5 to 24.9 is associated with the highest levels of cardiovascular health.

Blood Fats (Updated) – The metric for blood fats (cholesterol and triglycerides) has been updated to use non-HDL cholesterol as the preferred number to monitor, rather than total cholesterol. HDL is the “good” cholesterol.

Blood Glucose (Updated) – This metric has been expanded to include the option of hemoglobin A1c readings or blood glucose levels for people with or without type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, or prediabetes. Hemoglobin A1c may better reflect long-term glycemic control in people with diabetes.

Blood pressure (unchanged): Blood pressure criteria will remain unchanged from the Association’s 2017 guidelines in which levels below 120/80 mmHg are considered optimal, and hypertension was defined as a systolic pressure of 130 to 139 mmHg (the top number in a reading) or a diastolic pressure of 80 to 89 mmHg (bottom number).

The Association defined for the first time the 7 metrics for the cardiovascular health in 2010 to identify the specific health behaviors and factors that drive optimal heart and brain health. Brain health in relation to cardiovascular health was defined in a 2017 American Heart Association Recommendation.