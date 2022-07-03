the daughter met the new girlfriend Francesca

Holidays in Sardinia for Mario Balotelli. The player was pinched by the paparazzi of Diva and Donna along with his daughter Pia and girlfriend Francesca Monti. The latter entered the attacker’s life only a few months ago but the story immediately proved to be important. For this reason, Super Mario had no qualms about introducing his new partner to his eldest daughter. In the images the two seem to get along very well even if Pia has a special feeling especially with her father. The two play in the water and have fun, accomplices and smiling, under the watchful gaze of Francesca.