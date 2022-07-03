The city of Silvermoon from World of Warcraft is being recreated in Minecraft in great detail

The patience and imagination that some Minecraft players sometimes show is to take their hats off for the authentic genius they present. Personally, I recognize myself as a big fan of the recreations of very iconic places from other video games, as has just happened with the city of silvermoon from World of Warcraft.

The user Lillmy03, responsible for this genius, has shared on Reddit some of the screenshots of what he has achieved so far, in which we can certainly appreciate the enormous work behind all this due to the amount of detail with which They have different areas that have been perfectly recreated.

So we can see the entrance to what is the capital of the Blood Elves along with the different streets and rooms of the city which will undoubtedly be very familiar to players of Blizzard’s MMORPG. Even so, the person in charge of it warns that there are still many things that need to be detailed and it will take a long time to finish it.

It will be necessary to wait for the work to be finished to check the final result and, incidentally, if its author will publish a playable version so that everyone can visit it on their own, something that would not be bad at all.
























