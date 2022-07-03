The “brother” of Johnny Depp inspired the character of season 4 of “Stranger Things”

Dafter win the lawsuit For libel exposed by his ex-wife, Amber Heard, Johnny Depp said he felt he had regained control of his life.

But on another occasion, the actor was involved in another controversial topic. I thought that three people were not responsible for some terrible crimes of which they were accused, and one of them was Damian Echolswho after such action of the Pirates of the Caribbean character, said that Depp was like a brother to him.

Damien Echols, one of the West Memphis Three and his link to “Stranger Things 4”

In West Memphis, Arkansas, Echols was a young teenager whose life was turned upside down when police charged him and two other friends with a triple homicide. The three were victims of a crime in 1993, and all were the main suspects, according to investigators.

The Prosecution team built their case on the “satanic panic” in the early 1990s. Investigators connected the alleged ritual elements of the crime with his adolescent interests and the Court was forced to declare them guilty.

In 1994, the three were sentenced to deathcalling them “the three from west memphis”. But as time passed, the veracity of the crime began to be questioned.

celebrities like Johnny Depp became interested in the case and the pressure made the Court return to study the homicide and bring new evidence to light of new scientific developments. The three youths passed close to 18 years on the verge of death row before being released in 2011. Thanks to funds raised by celebrities to cover trial costs and legal expenses, and Alford’s Plea (there is said to be enough evidence to be found innocent), they were able to go out and be free.

Eddie is loosely modeled after writer and artist Damien Echols, who was a member of the West Memphis Three. pic.twitter.com/nyUnvZ5B8x

? Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 28, 2022

And some hardcore fans of “Stranger Things” see some similarities. The creators of the series said that in this new season they wanted to enter the ‘satanic panic‘ and here comes the relationship with Damien Echols. “We really want this character, a heavy metalwho likes “Dungeons and Dragons”, who is a nerd at heart. And at the same time they say that he is a strange guy, that he is scary. And there came the idea of ​​the character of Eddie“, they commented.

How is Johnny Depp related to Damien Echols?

Depp stated in an interview that he could not stand idly by in the face of this injustice, so he contacted the defendants and was with them all the way.

On the other hand, the defendant recognizes this interest of the actor and points it out as a brother. “We have come to love him very much. He has become like a brother to me.”