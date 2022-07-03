the actor with the best ‘career’ in cinema

If Forrest Gump went somewhere, he ran. Y Tom Cruise, also. Although he is 60 years old – his birthday this Sunday, July 3 – and wears a pilot’s helmet as in Top Gun: Maverick. In fact, he has been doing it since the beginning of his career, worth the expression. In Risky BusinessIn addition to dancing without pants and wearing white socks, he was already running through the empty corridors of the university. It was 1983 and Tom Cruise was still 21 years old. In rebelsby Francis Ford Coppola and in The key to success, both equally from 1983, also ran. And she hasn’t stopped doing it ever since, with the movies of Mission Impossible as the epitome of his film Olympiad.

Tom Cruise It already exceeds 40 films in which it runs away. Crazy, but not as crazy as the study of Rotten Tomatoes which links the distance Tom Cruise travels in each feature film to his response at the box office. And the bottom line is that usually the more Tom Cruise runs, the more successful the movie.

Tom Cruise’s movies in which he runs the most

At the head of The movies Tom Cruise is in the most Mission Impossible 3with a distance close to a kilometer (979 meters), the same as occurs with Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, where it travels 934 meters. Both films did well at the box office, as did the next few on the list: War of the Worlds (534 meters), Minority report (476 meters), The cover (378 meters) and edge of tomorrow (324 meters).

When we don’t see running Tom Cruise in a film, a bad sign for the production companies, although sometimes it is a good sign for the public. Magnolia It was a drama and not an action movie that invited Tom Cruise to move his legs and arms quickly with that face of speed that we are used to. And although it is one of the best tom cruise movies, Magnolia he did not get a collection to the height of his tapes as Ethan Hunt. Tom Cruise received an Oscar nomination, the third of his career, for best supporting actor in a feature film in the broadest sense of the word: three hours and eight minutes. Here the marathon was its duration.

when tom cruise runs, he flies at the box office According to the study of Rotten Tomatoes made in 2018, when tom cruise doesn’t run in a movie (like in Magnolia, Lions for Lambs, Tropic Tunder either Valkyrie ), the average collection does not exceed 153 million dollars.

made in 2018, (like in either ), the average collection does not exceed 153 million dollars. If Tom Cruise runs between 1 and 150 meters , the average rises to 295 million dollars. This is the case of movies like Risky Business, Top Gun, The Color of Money either rain man .

, the average rises to 295 million dollars. This is the case of movies like either . When the distance traveled by Tom Cruise in a movie is between 150 and 300 meters , the average at the box office is 411 million dollars. Titles such as Mission Impossible, Mission Impossible II Y Vanilla Sky .

, the average at the box office is 411 million dollars. Titles such as Y . If Tom Cruise tours more than 300 meters in a film, the box office amounts to 538 million dollars. And of course, when Tom starts running, he does it conscientiously, so the list of movies in this category is especially long: Mission Impossible III, Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation, Edge of Tomorrow, Minority Report, Cover Story, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back and others.





In this video we can see the movies in which Tom Cruise it appears running until the year 2018. After that it has continued running. And it does not seem that the actor, born on July 3 and not the 4, is willing to stop.