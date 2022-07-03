The actor who is getting closer to being the new Wolverine

Wolverines. Photo: EFE.

british actor Taron Egertonrecognized for starring in the biopic about musician Elton John “Rocketman”, revealed that he is in talks to embody the famous Wolverine of the X-Men world in future installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and thus take the post of the Australian Hugh Jackmanwho brought the character to life nine times.

In dialogue with the newspaper New York Timesthe young man – who rose to fame when he headed the first installment of “Kingsman” (2014) – assured that, if he got the role, “he would be excited but also worried”, because Jackman “is so associated with the role” that he wonders “if it would be very difficult to do it for another person”.

“I hope that if everything goes well, they give me a chance”added Egerton, who nonetheless acknowledged that talks with Marvel executives and CEO Keving Feige are still in the early stages.

Precisely, it was Feige who in 2007, when he joined those studios, became one of those responsible for giving a new flight to the film and television adaptations of the brand’s comic book characters, until then focused solely on the Avengers.

Taron Egerton, actor. Photo: EFE.

Marvel and Sony deal

The umbrella widened a bit when Marvel managed to establish an agreement with Sony to add Spider-Man to its ambitious narrative, and when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019, the picture was further enlarged by obtaining the rights to the X-Men and Fantastic Four sagas.

This new offer available in the entertainment mega-conglomerate already had its counterpart in the film “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”, released in Argentina on May 5, which served as a kick-off for the introduction of some of its characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, started back in 2008 with “Iron Man”.

NeverthelessTaron Egerton’s intentions come into competition with the wishes of Matthew Vaughn, director of “Kick-Ass: A Superhero Without Superpowers” (2010), of the “Kingsman” trilogy and of “X-Men: First Class” (2011), who long ago suggested that Aaron Taylor Johnson or Tom Hardy would be good alternatives to return to the character known in the Latin American translation as Cheetah.

When Hugh Jackman gave life to the iconic hero in the acclaimed “Logan” (2017), the actor expressed that he would like Wolverine to continue on screen: “I knew this was the right time to step aside, not only for me, but for the character,” he had said in 2021 in statements to the press.

“Someone else will take it and continue with it. It’s too good a character not to happen,” he said.





Related news