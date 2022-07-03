Taron Egerton (Kingsman), in talks to be the new Wolverine of the MCU

Once Disney has managed to recover the license to X Menpreviously in the hands of Fox, it is time to introduce these popular characters in the UCM, and therefore, start finding interpreters to put themselves in the shoes of Cyclops, Storm, Magneto, etc… And there is already one that sounds like force, and it is neither more nor less than the young Taron Egertonwho has acknowledged being in talks with Marvel to play the most charismatic of all: Wolverine.

In an interview with the New York Times, Egerton has claimed to have spoken with Kevin Feige – president of Marvel Studios– to run as the successor to Hugh Jackman, who would play the character up to eight times, highlighting the first X-Men trilogy, as well as three solo films: Wolverine: Origins, Wolverine Immortal and the fantastic Logan.

Jackman, synonymous with Wolverine… for now

For a long time now, Egerton’s name has been linked to that of the character of Wolverine, although they did not stop being rumors until now, that there is more concrete news. The actor himself has already even spoken of that possibility.

“I don’t think I’m wrong to say that I would be excitedbut also apprehensive, because Hugh is so attached to the role, and I wonder if it would be too difficult to do it for someone else,” he says. “But I hope if it’s possible, they’ll give me a chance.”

After all, Egerton is no stranger to the action genre, having played Eggsy in the first two installments of Kingsman: Secret Service and The Golden Circle, along with others of the stature of Colin Firth, Samuel L. Jackson, Pedro Pascal or Juliane Moore. She also displayed her acting skills in Rocketman, the biopic of British singer Elton John. Curiously, she will also participate in the future film about Tetrisplaying Henk Rogers, a key designer in the problems between Atari and Nintendo that made it impossible to bring the classic to the Game Boy.

Source: Collider