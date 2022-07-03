Taron Egerton has spoken to Marvel about the possibility of playing Wolverine

Since 2019, when he got into the skin of Elton John for Rocketmanwe had not seen again Taron Egerton in a lead role, requiring an acting challenge. The new opportunity has come with black birda recent Apple TV+ series developed by the novelist Dennis Lehane, and where Egerton plays a sullen drug dealer serving time. A type of character, in fact, quite different from the ones he has played so far, and that could pave the way for his next great challenge: to become part of the ranks of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As he stated in an interview with New York Timeshas already had meetings about it.

Thus, Egerton would have met with Kevin Feig and his team to discuss the possibility of starring in a movie or series in the framework of the MCU. He hasn’t detailed if he got anything clear from that meeting, but Egerton does drop that Wolverine is a character he’s always been very interested in. Up to now embodied by Hugh Jackman in multiple films (his farewell to the character, Loganis considered one of Fox’s great milestones when he was in charge of the X Men), Egerton could play the mutant under Feige thanks to the fact that Disney owns the rights to this and other characters assigned to the X-Men.

Something that he took advantage of when, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessincorporated to Patrick Stewart like Xavier… although until now and with the exception of Dead Pool 3 No plans have surfaced for mutants to officially join the MCU. In Egerton could be the key to it: “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with saying it.” said about the possibility of playing Wolverine. “I would be excited but I would also be apprehensive, because Hugh is so attached to the role that I would wonder if someone else should do it”. On the possible next X-Men movie, he says: “I hope that if it happens they give me a chance.”





Wolverine is one of the most popular Marvel characters, so every so often new candidates are running to succeed Jackman. Anthony and Joe Russodirectors of Avengers: Endgamecame to propose someone who has already played two different superheroes: Chris Evansin whose curriculum we find the Human Torch and, of course, Captain America. “Chris Evans has incredible range and a great physique. I don’t mean that in a bad way, but he doesn’t look like Captain America at all.”Anthony noted. “Steve Rogers is controlled and calm, discreet. Chris is energetic, funny and charismatic and brings a lot of energy to the set. I would love to see him as Wolverine.”

