Take advantage of the good weather and do these maintenance services to your car

In early spring, before summer comes, It is an optimal time for car caresince the pleasant climate allows you to work more comfortably.

This is the time to undo winter wear and prepare for the extreme heat conditions ahead.

That’s why, here we leave a list of the maintenance services that you can do to your car taking advantage of the good weather.

1.- Follow the recommended service schedule in your vehicle’s owner’s manual.

2.- Have engine driveability problems (hard starts, rough idle, stalling, and power drop) corrected at a reputable repair shop. Hot weather will make existing problems worse.

3.- Replace all dirty filters. You will also see better gas mileage.

4.- Change your oil as specified in the manual.

5.- Flush and refill the cooling system as recommended. The level, condition and concentration of the coolant should be checked periodically. (Do not remove the radiator cap before the engine has cooled down.) A Certified Automotive Technician should also check the fit and condition of drive belts, clamps, and hoses.

6.- Have a professional check the condition of the battery. The only accurate way to detect a weak battery is with professional equipment. But hobbyists can remove corrosion from posts and wire connections, clean all surfaces, and retighten all connections.

7.- Examine tires for remaining tread life, uneven wear and cupping, and check sidewalls for cuts. Remember to check tire pressure once a month. Let the tires “cool down” before checking the pressure.

8.- Let professionals take care of complex tasks. Look for stores with modern equipment, a clean environment, polite staff, and certified technicians.

