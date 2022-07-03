Susana Dosamantes: What is the pancreatic cancer that you suffered from?

Susana Dosamantes sadly left this worlda tragic loss for the entertainment world, after the actress kept a fight for years against pancreatic cancera disease that could not be cured.

What is pancreatic cancer?

Pancreatic cancer is a highly aggressive disease in the human body.it is estimated that 97% of people with pancreatic cancer die in less than five years, since the disease is virtually incurable to date.

An example is the United States, where Every year around 50,000 people die from this disease. and there is only a difference of 2,000 patients between men and women.

Pancreatic cancer is a type of disease that originates in the pancreas, It originates when cells in the body begin to grow uncontrollably and can lead to certain death if you are diagnosed with this disease.

Despite the advancement of science, there is no method that helps to cure a person with pancreatic cancer, this organ is located behind the stomach. Its shape resembles that of a fish, with a wide head and measures approximately 15 centimeters.

The head of the pancreas is to the right of the abdomenbehind where the stomach and duodenum or small intestine meet and the most common type of cancer in this organ is adenocarcinoma and it originates when exocrine cells begin to grow out of control.

On the other hand, most of the pancreas is made up of exocrine cells, which produce pancreatic enzymes that are released into the intestine to help digest food and fats.

How many types of pancreatic cancer are there?

There is endocrine cancer and there is exocrine cancer. each one has different risk factors, as well as different causes, signs and symptoms, they are diagnosed with different tests, different treatments are applied and life expectancy is different in each case.

Exocrine cancers are by far the most common type of pancreatic cancer.originates in the ducts of the pancreas or from cells that produce pancreatic enzymes.

Yes, they are complicated sounding terms, but in general, every time doctors detect pancreatic cancer it is in an advanced stage and little can be done with this.

Pancreatic cancer has been fought by Susana Dosamantes for years, a practically fatal disease and that is almost incurable so far by doctors.