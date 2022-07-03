Susana Dosamantes published an alarming message that showed that her health was getting worse

The singer Paulina Rubio through her social networks this Saturday announced in the afternoon that her mother, the first Mexican actress, Susana Dosamantes had passed awayproduct of a disease that she had been going through for some time and that little by little pancreatic cancer consumed her.

Nevertheless, A few months ago, the mother of ‘La Chica Dorada’ posted an alarming message on her Instagram account That was until last Saturday where many took into account that what she reflected at that time and that it was a clear message that things were not good in terms of her health.

The striking image says: “That whatever has to happen“, post to which many have addressed to send him various messages in which they wish him the best so that he rests in peace after being diagnosed with a terrible disease that ended his life.

“With my heart in my hand and deep pain I want to inform you that my mother, the beautiful Susana Dosamantes, today begins a new cycle, in total peace and surrounded by her family. My example of life, a being of light, a strong woman, today joins eternal life. We greatly appreciate the doctors, nurses and all the hospital staff for professionally caring for my angelRubio explained in a publication he made on his little camera account.

In turn, the singer took the opportunity not only to show gratitude to those who were always attentive to her mother’s health, but also to each one who, through their studies and wisdom, helped the deceased actress until the last moment.

“We infinitely appreciate your understanding and respect at this difficult time. We ask for privacy for your family and friends“, concluded the also Mexican businesswoman.

The interpreter of ‘Neither Roses, nor toys’ always wanted to keep her mother’s delicate health low profile. However, this weekend she was approached by the press during a fashion show that she attended in Mexico, because the question at all times was about her mother and she only asked that they keep her present in her prayers. .

