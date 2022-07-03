Stephanie McMahon headlines a meeting with WWE talent before Money in The Bank

WWE continues to finalize preparations for the celebration of Money in the Bank, which will take place in just a few hours at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada. It will be the first PLE event of the company that does not have Vince McMahon as Head of the company.

Meanwhile, the current interim president of WWE, Stephanie McMahon, seems to have taken the reins of his new position decisively. In this sense, according to the Twitter account of WrestleVotesthis very morning Stephanie held a meeting with WWE talent at the MGM Grand, where a multitude of topics were addressed. In addition, according to media sources, the meeting was generally well received.

The event comes at a delicate moment for WWE, with the recent bribery scandal uncovered by The Wall Street Journal, news that strongly shook the company, causing the temporary and voluntary resignation of Vince McMahon as CEO and Chairman of the WWE Councila position that his daughter will occupy until the end of the ongoing investigation.

The Money in the Bank card features a total of 6 fights, four of them headlines. To highlight the two ladder matches to determine the new owners of the briefcase that will allow them to have a starting opportunity whenever and wherever they want.

