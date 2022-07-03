Sofia Vergara makeup and skincare tips to show off radiant and youthful skin

Her charisma and Latin blood has made Sofia Vergara position herself in the hearts of viewers. However, we cannot ignore its beauty. Follow these makeup and skincare tips from Sofia Vergara to show off radiant and youthful skin.

Originally from Barranquilla, Colombia, sophia vergara She has carved out a successful career as an actress and model in the United States. Award winner of Screen Actors Guild of America and nominated for an Emmy, her charisma and energy have made us fall in love.

Gloria, her character in modern-family, is unforgettable, almost as much as its beauty. And it is that, at 49, the Hollywood star shares a gift with others Latinas like J.Lo: looking young and with beautiful skin. ENTER THE PHOTO GALLERY TO KNOW ITS SECRETS.

How to prevent skin aging?

Aging is inevitable. Over time, our skin changes and gives rise to wrinkles and others changes associated with age. However, there are habits that help us prevent premature aging and the impact of the years on the skin, one of them: taking care of ourselves from the sun.

According to German Clinic in ChileThere are two types of aging: intrinsic or chronological, and extrinsic or photoaging. The first is a consequence of the changes in our body, and the second, of the environmental factors to which we are exposed daily.

In that sense, the American Academy of Dermatology Association, explains that, although in some things we do not have power, in others we do. For example, we can change the natural aging process through the environment and lifestyle. To achieve this, here are some recommendations:

1. Protect yourself from the sun every day, not just on the beach. Do it wearing sunscreencovering yourself with appropriate clothing, a hat and sunglasses with UV protection… Oh, don’t forget to reapply your sunscreen throughout the day.

two. Take care of the tan, when you do, you age your skin. Some creams can give you that tan tone without exposing yourself to the sun or tanning beds.

3. Stay away from cigar and cigar smokeThis accelerates aging.

4. Avoid repetitive facial expressionsas they increase the risk of permanent lines.

5. Eat in a balanced and healthy wayincluding a wide variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, in addition to reducing sugar and refined carbohydrates.

6. Lower your alcohol consumption so your skin doesn’t get dehydrated and damaged.

7. Exercise regularly to give your skin a more youthful appearance.

8. Clean your skin daily, but do it gently so as not to irritate and accelerate its aging. Wash your face twice a day or after sweating, and apply a moisturizer afterward.

There is no correct age to take care of your skin, start young or even if you already have some signs of aging, either way, you will benefit.

