Ryan Gosling was criticized for his look in ‘Barbie’ and Eva Mendes defended him

The first criticisms were read on social networks after photos of the filming of Barbie and the actor was seen Ryan Gosling wearing a very particular look in his interpretation of Ken. Then, Eve Mendes came out in defense of his Ken of real life. the star of hitch, who is currently on an acting hiatus, appeared on Monday’s episode of TheTalk, talking about her longtime partner’s hair transformation, Gosling, for the next movie Barbie.

After the co-host Natalie Morales mention that there has been “a lot of debate about the platinum look”, Mendes defended his controversial new style. “People know he’s not playing a real person, right?” he said. “He’s playing a fake person.” The lifestyle entrepreneur, 48, who spoke about her sponge brand Skura Style on the show, she added that seeing her boyfriend with platinum blonde hair for the role of Ken brought out his inner teenage fan. “Well, first of all, I saw the picture and the 14-year-old in me was like, ‘Ah!'” he said with a sigh.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Barbie.

“It’s a funny picture and he’s trying to be funny. So it worked on every level.” he added. In fact, when the first promotional image of Gosling, 41 years old, like Ken, Eve He shared it on Instagram and wrote: “So F. Funny. So F. I’m excited for you to see this… #HeIsMiKen.”

Mendes may also be a fan of the actor’s appearance, as platinum brings back memories of the character from Place Beyond the Pines of 2012 of Gosling, in which he shared credits with her. The couple have been together since they filmed that movie in 2011 and share their daughters. Loved, 6, and Emerald, 7.

Although they are very secretive about their relationship, Eve revealed that he asked the star of The Notebook just one thing from the set Barbie. “I said, ‘Can I have that underwear please? Please! I never ask for anything.'”referring to the garment adorned with the word Ken used in the promotional image.

“So I have it anyway. I’m using it right now,” he joked. After the co-host of TheTalk, Jerry O’Connell, appeared in a blonde wig and underwear style Ken what did he say “jerry”, Mendes expressed that her boyfriend had started a trend. “I feel like my man has started a real renaissance,” express, “something like a Ken-aissance”. Fans have seen many winks of the interpretation of Ryan and his co-star margot robbiewho were seen wearing matching neon outfits while filming a totally ’80s skating scene on Venice Beach.

Last week, the duo were spotted in fabulous pink cowboy outfits. Mendes (and their inner 14-year-old girl) will have to wait a while to see their partner on the big screen, as Barbie It will premiere on July 21, 2023.